Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a capital increase is back

Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank

Rates, Bundesbank in the red: a capital increase is urgently needed

The Federal Bank will need to cover losses. The the value of the securities in the portfolio has fallen due to the rate hike; especially that of the foreign currency securities. In this regard – according to the Financial Times – la Federal Audit Office, German Federal Audit Courtwould be in the process of publishing a report highlighting theurgent need for recapitalisationeven at the cost of using funds from the public budget.

As it reports The sun 24 hoursalready in 2022 the German bank had registered a loss of 922 million euro on the securities portfolio – almost entirely in the US, in dollars – but the situation had not required a recapitalization intervention because the losses would have been carried forward to subsequent years and then reabsorbed later. In fact, the devaluations they were absorbed by risk funds and offset by the surge in interest income.

The bank’s 2022 financial statements therefore closed with a “shareholders’ equity” of 5.5 billionalbeit relatively eroded by losses of 172 million suffered last year. Also in the 2022 budget of the European Central Bank, which closed 2022 with zero profits, write-downs of its securities portfolio appear for 1.8 billion, even if the assets increased by six hundred million.

