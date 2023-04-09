A salty account with 15 billion in interest

If on the one hand the emergency of energy costs seems to have subsided, on the other, according to the analysis by Studio Temporary Managera company specializing in temporary manager services, companies find themselves having to face another difficulty: theincrease in interest rates of the ECB to fight inflation. A factor, that of the cost of living, which according to the latest MECSPE Observatory in recent months it has increasingly frightened entrepreneurs (18% fear it, + 13% on 2022).

In 2023, the average European discount rate has in fact reached around 3.5%, and considering a debt exposure of Italian companies that is close to 749.2 billion euros, this increase means that by 2023 entrepreneurs will have to pay interest on loans, mortgages and leases for a total value of over 35 billion euros per year, 15 billion more than in 2022.

Lombardy is the most penalized region

In 2023, the regions most penalized by this rate increase will be those where the productive activities that make use of the help of credit institutions are most concentrated, i.e. the Lombardy (total interest 10.2 billion; +4.33 billion on 2022), the Lazio (interest 3.71 billion; +1.58 billion on 2022), Emilia-Romagna (interest 3.7 billion; +1.58 billion on 2022), the Veneto (interest 3.57 billion; +€1.52 billion), the Piedmont (interest 2.52 billion; +1.07 billion).

“The rate hike, especially the last one of 50 basis points made in March 2023, is absolutely unjustified given the drop in inflation on a monthly basis in the first months of 2023. It will most likely have a strong impact on financial expenses, even tripling them on an annual basis, with a particularly heavy effect both for Italian companies, characterized by a small size, a low capitalization and a heavy recourse to debt, both for consumers and for the entire financial system” states Roberto La Caria, partner and managing director of Studio Temporary Manager.

Although in the first quarter of 2023 inflation on an annual basis is still significant (7.7%), if measured on a monthly basis it can be seen that in the first months of 2023 it is easing (0.1% in January, 0.2% in February and even -0.3% March estimate). “With these data trend inflation on an annual basis it could be between 5 and 6%% in 2023. During the year the rate should record a marked reduction, to then settle on average at 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025. For this, the ECB’s further rate hike of 50 basis points in March, which resulted the European discount rate at 3.5%hypothetically at a value higher than the inflation trend, will have many consequences for virtuous companies which in recent years have made extensive use of debt to make investments”, he continues Roberto La Caria.

We need interim managers for management control

Another need clearly emerges from the Studio Temporary Manager observatory: in the last year, requests for intervention by temporary manager to support companies in the management control, supply chain and process engineering areas. Almost today 70% of the requests are precisely focused on these three fundamental rolesin order to guarantee the company rapid and effective interventions first in terms of management control and industrial costs, and then of significant interventions to optimize production processes with a focus on making them more efficient, starting with process engineering.