In August 2022, interest rates on lending transactions remained at low levels and recorded the following dynamics, detailed in the ABI monthly report.

The average rate on total loans, after the 0.50% increase in the ECB’s monetary policy rate, is 2.32% (2.25% in the previous month and 6.18% before the crisis, at the end of the 2007); the average rate on new business loan transactions is 1.26% (1.31% the previous month; 5.48% at the end of 2007); the average rate on new home purchase transactions is 2.13% (2.15% the previous month, 5.72% at the end of 2007).

