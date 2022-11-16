In October 2022, despite the ECB rate hikes, interest rates on financing operations in our country remain at low levels. The Monthly Report of ABI highlights it.

In particular, rates show the following dynamics: the average rate on total loans is equal to 2.78% (2.47% in the previous month and 6.18% before the crisis, at the end of 2007); the average rate on new business loan transactions is 2.55% (2.00% the previous month; 5.48% at the end of 2007); the average rate on new home purchase transactions is 2.73% (2.26% the previous month, 5.72% at the end of 2007).