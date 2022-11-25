Turkey’s monetary folly of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – as several economists have labeled it – comes to the last act. At least this is what the country’s central bank itself announces, whose monetary policy has so far been a puppet in the hands of Erdogan.

The institution today announced that it has cut interest rates by another 150 basis points to 9%.

However, the central bank also communicated the end of its maximally expansive monetary policy cycle, citing the increase in inflationary risks as the reason.

A surprise for the whole world: so far inflation certainly did not seem to be the top concern of Erdogan and his followers. His constant flare-ups hadn’t made the Turkish president flinch, and he kept ordering the central bank to cut rates further.

Result: inflation hasn’t stopped flaring up, as shown by the latest data. In particular, in October the CPI consumer price index rose for the 17th consecutive month, marking a record leap of 85.5% on an annual basis, in the wake of the boom which mainly affected the prices of energy and food goods.

That said, Turkey’s central bank again proceeded with a monster rate cut today.

In the press release, however, the institution underlined that, “considering the fact that the risks on global demand are increasing, the Commission has established that the current level of rates is adequate and has decided to end the cycle of rate cuts that has started in August”.

In fact, “although the negative consequences of the bottlenecks in the supply chain of some sectors, in particular in that of basic foodstuffs, have been alleviated by the strategic solutions facilitated by Turkey, the upward trend in consumer prices and producer prices continues internationally”.

“The effects of high global inflation on inflation expectations and on international financial markets are closely monitored – continued the central bank of Turkey, adding that, “among other things, the central banks of advanced economies emphasize that the increase in inflation could last longer than previously anticipated, due to the high levels of energy prices, the imbalance between supply and demand, and the rigidities present in the labor markets”.

Today’s rate cut follows that of October 20, when Turkey’s borrowing cost was cut by 150 basis points for the third consecutive month, falling from 12% to 10.5%, despite inflation that in September she was flown over 83%.

In September, Erdogan expressed himself as follows: “My biggest battle is against interests. Interests are my biggest enemy. We lowered rates to 12% (before further cut in October). It’s enough? It is not. Rates need to go down even further.”

In Turkey, the inflation rate started to heat up well before the war in Ukraine. Last January, when Putin’s Russia had not yet invaded Ukraine (the invasion took place on February 24), Turkish inflation was already flying to a 20-year record, with a boom of almost 50%, at record in twenty years. But independent economists stressed that they believed the real boom was +110%.

In the case of Turkey, without wanting to minimize the impact of supply chain interruptions and the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the basis of the price boom – and therefore of inflation – was above all the insane monetary policy of a central bank which was literally gagged, due to Erdogan’s aversion to interest rate hikes: according to the president, interest rates are “the mother of all evils”.

The central bank was thus forced, precisely because of the Turkish president’s bizarre ideas on the economy, to repeatedly cut rates despite inflation: the cuts followed one after the other during 2020 and 2021.

In recent years Erdogan has launched a real purge against central bankers, who dared to oppose his views on monetary policy: in March 2021 the purge brought down the head of central banker Naci Agbal, ‘guilty’ of raised rates to try to curb the price boom.

Agbal was certainly not the only central banker to be ousted by Erdogan, given that, over the two years until spring 2021, four governors occupied the highest seat of the Central Bank of Turkey.

At the beginning of December 2021, the head of Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan fell, ousted just over 12 months after his appointment, guilty of not participating in the applause during a speech that Erdogan had given in Parliament.

Earlier this year, Erdogan also sacked Sait Erdal Dincer, head of Turkey’s Istat, accusing the statistics agency of having practically inflated the numbers relating to inflation. Shortly before being torpedoed, Dincer had vented in an interview with the financial newspaper Dunya, evidently aware of his impending fate:

“At the moment I am here, sitting in this office. There will be someone else tomorrow. It doesn’t matter who will be the (new) president. Imagine hundreds of my colleagues, having to endure or remain silent while being forced to publish numbers on inflation that are very different from those of reality?”.