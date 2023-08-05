Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that scares stock exchanges in August

0
The short-term picture does not seem favorable to the rise of shares which could suffer from the competition of the growing coupons on bonds
by Vito Lops
Rates are (re)rising. And dwindling liquidity. This script is taking place in the first sessions of August, the same one that has, as a side effect, knocked out the stock exchanges in the first nine months of 2022.
Fitch’s surprise downgrade of US debt on Tuesday shed light on the underlying weaknesses of a market dominated by bullish sentiment until last week. Now there are a few more cracks, which will be explored in the next sessions to get away from the canon…
