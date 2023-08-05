Home » Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that scares stock exchanges in August
Business

Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that scares stock exchanges in August

by admin
Rates up, liquidity down. The deadly mix that scares stock exchanges in August

ServiceMarket scenarios

The short-term picture does not seem favorable to the rise of shares which could suffer from the competition of the growing coupons on bonds

by Vito Lops

August 3, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rates are (re)rising. And dwindling liquidity. This script is taking place in the first sessions of August, the same one that has, as a side effect, knocked out the stock exchanges in the first nine months of 2022.

Fitch’s surprise downgrade of US debt on Tuesday shed light on the underlying weaknesses of a market dominated by bullish sentiment until last week. Now there are a few more cracks, which will be explored in the next sessions to get away from the canon…

See also  China-Singapore cross-border financing has exceeded US$19.4 billion, an increase of 10 times compared with that before the cooperation between China and New Zealand-Related News-Hualong.com

You may also like

Parking: The cities with the highest fees and...

Research and development, Italy increases spending but the...

Xilin Gol League’s 2023 Investment Promotion Conference Spurs...

Resolution 8 of 01/08/2023 – Integration and modification...

The interest rate race makes the banks rich,...

The Factors Behind the Peso’s Revaluation Against the...

Apple’s quarterly report is above expectations, but the...

Resolution 21 of 08/01/2023 – Fulfillments for the...

U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls in July Disappoint, Fed Officials...

Vacation rhymes with sting, the top ten price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy