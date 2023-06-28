“Rates up? Very heavy impact.” Even the Pd against the policy of the ECB

The Piazza intervention by Antonio Misiani

“Italian and European inflation does not derive from an overheating of demand. It is mainly supply-driven inflation”

“The ECB’s rates have risen by 4 points in less than a year. It’s a record since the euro existed. Great prudence is needed, because the economic and social impact risks being very heavy: a further increase would be a bad news for Italian businesses and families”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the senator Antonio Missionaryhead of economics of the Democratic Party.

THE INTERVIEW

The majority does not intend to ratify the Mes, why is it a mistake?

“Actually, the majority on the ESM is doing melina: they deserted the vote in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber, making a foolish impression, and now in all probability they will postpone the vote in the classroom. They throw the ball in the stands because they don’t know which way to turn. From one on the one hand, they are prisoners of the sovereign propaganda they have been carrying out for years, pointing to the ESM as a conspiracy against Italy. On the other hand, they are well aware that with 19 out of 20 countries having already ratified the treaty, a contrary choice by our country would be absolutely counterproductive. Moreover, the new ESM will have a function of financial parachute against banking crises which is convenient for everyone and above all for Italy, as the ministry of the economy has also recognized. Continuing with the game of postponement is a double mistake: it blocks the entry into force of a useful instrument for the financial stability of the Eurozone and further weakens Italy’s credibility in Europe, which with this government is not exactly at its all-time high. The sooner they realize that, the better for everyone.”

