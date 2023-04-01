Because of the war against Ukraine, Germany suffered a significant economic setback. The rating from the Fitch rating agency remains the same. (Photo: Reuters)



rating agency

Berlin The rating agency Fitch has confirmed the top rating “AAA” and the outlook “stable” for Germany. The rating reflects Germany’s broad-based, high value-added economy, strong institutions and solid public finances, Fitch said late Friday evening. Nonetheless, the country has been hit hardest by the energy shock and supply chain bottlenecks of the major eurozone economies.

But the shock has weakened. Fitch is now assuming that the German economy will grow by 0.1 percent this year. In October, a decline of 0.5 percent was still assumed. Since interest rates are likely to remain high for longer, growth in 2024 will probably only be 1.4 percent instead of the 2.3 percent last predicted.

Inflationary pressure will also remain high and the German labor market very tight, Fitch explained. So far, the pressure on wages has been limited. However, the current wage demands are very high, which poses a risk for the inflation path. Moderate budget deficits and sluggish economic growth should lead to a stabilization of the general government debt at around 67 percent of gross domestic product in the medium term, it said.

That is eight percentage points above the level before the pandemic. Compared to the average of around 106 percent for the euro zone, however, it is a favorable value. Fitch described the German banking sector as resilient, and the risks in the real estate market had been contained.

More: Fitch confirms top grade “AAA” for Germany