Rating agency: Russia’s economy will shrink this year

Rating agency Scope Ratings expects the Russian economy to contract by 0.8 percent this year, reports Reuters.

The country’s average inflation is six percent, made worse by serious labor shortages.

Scope’s contraction forecast contrasts with the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 0.7 percent growth for the Russian economy in 2023.

Russia’s economy will contract by 0.8 percent this year as inflation remains a brunt, according to a report by Scope Ratings released on Tuesday „Reuters“ was viewed.

The European rating agency estimates the average inflation rate for 2023 at six percent. reason is one Record labor exodus from the country, which has led to the highest labor shortage since 1998.

“Underlying price pressures are exacerbated by labor shortages resulting from the mobilization of working-age men for the war in Ukraine and accelerated emigration, which will peak at about 1.3 million people in 2022,” the report says .

Scope’s inflation estimate is not far off the forecast from the Central Bank of Russia, which predicted a year-end Inflation rate from 4.5 percent to 6.4 percent considers possible.

The economy shrank by 2.1 percent last year. Analysts question the Kremlin’s numbers because the economy has been boosted by a rise in energy prices.

This year, the economy should be boosted by higher government spending. Because the Kremlin is one total war economy: He has spent around five percent of Russia’s GDP on the Ukraine war while pushing for increased military production.

While these trends boost near-term growth, they result in a budget deficit for the country, Scope wrote. The agency forecast a gap of 3.8 percent of GDP this year from Moscow’s official estimate of 2 percent.

At the same time, the agency warned that Russia’s war will prevent the country from addressing the economy’s existing problems, such as weak investment, slow productivity growth and a shrinking population.

Scope’s downward forecast contrasts with projections from the International Monetary Fund, which expects growth of 0.7 percent this year. The Russian government expects growth of 1.2 percent, an estimate recently beaten by President Vladimir Putin’s own forecast of 2 percent, Reuters reports.

The agency is more optimistic for 2024 and expects an increase of 0.9 percent.

