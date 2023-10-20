Rating Italia, S&P confirms the judgment and the outlook: what it means and what happens now

The longest month of the Italian sovereign rating has begun. S&P Global confirmed its rating on Italy, BBB, but also kept its future estimates, i.e. the outlook, stable. A partial rejection of the budget law was expected, with a revision of the forecasts from stable to negative. This was not the case. “He gave himself a little more time,” points out a banker with proven international experience. There is no shortage of factors of concern, explains S&P. Three above all. First, a public debt that is struggling to fall in relation to GDP. Second, a deficit that will be larger than the spring forecasts. Third, uncertainty about growth prospects. If a wait-and-see move comes from S&P, it may not be the same for Moody’s. It is no coincidence that this is the most intimidating vote, given that the outlook is already in negative territory. The only deterrent, in Moody’s case, is from a “moral” point of view. But it’s not enough to sleep soundly.

The estimates for Italy were revised, in order, by the European Commission, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the European Central Bank (ECB), the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). . All without counting the reviews produced by investment banks. After the summer, the slowdown that Western countries are experiencing has had an impact. From Germany to China, excluding the United States, the global economy is slowing. Italy more than others. But this is the rationale behind S&P Global’s decision, which is accompanied by a significant budget gap for the current year, first and foremost, and for the following one. The deficit of 4.3% of GDP forecast by the update note of the economic and financial document (Nadef) for next year is well beyond forecasts. And it could undergo an upward revision for, at least, two reasons. On the one hand, a factor highlighted by more than one investment bank in recent days, persistent inflation and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could put pressure on energy prices on a global scale. On the other, the repercussions of the Superbonus. For 2023 the situation has been resolved by Eurostat, but for 2024 there is a huge doubt as to what the guarantor’s reading of statistical accounts at European level will be.

The whirlwind started by S&P is destined to last for the whole month. Today the New York rating agency, next Friday it will be DBRS’s turn. Then on November 10th it will be Fitch’s turn, who has already expressed serious doubts about the Italian budget law. But these are not the three evaluation companies that worry the executive the most. The date to keep under observation is Friday 17 November. Moody’s, after the “pause for reflection” last May, will have to decide what to do. The outlook is already negative, and the rating on Italian sovereign debt is one notch (vote, ed.) from the “Junk” level. Below that, for global investment funds there could be a forced sale of the BTPs held in their portfolio. Without active support from the ECB, which has long stopped buying euro area government bonds, the turbulence could be significant.

The Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has never hidden that the situation is complicated. However, today, he sought to narrow down concerns surrounding S&P Global’s choice. “We have written a correctly set budget law and in our opinion it will find the honest assessment of the rating agencies that have read it and certainly do not base their assessments on gossip and tabloid headlines,” he explained. His words are in line with those of the owner of the Ministry of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, present at the National Congress of accountants and accounting experts at the Lingotto in Turin. Which was focused, on the sidelines, on the discussion on the Italian rating. “Let’s read it first. We are not worried, we must be careful, because we know well that the international markets are a thermometer, an indicator of the conditions in which we are. And at the moment the spreads are around 200 points and even a year ago we were at 200 points”, explained Pichetto Fratin in response to a question from the deputy director of La Stampa Marco Zatterin. “What we have to pay attention to is the rate part – he continued – because inflation, the ECB’s failure to make purchases, has caused rates to rise, and for those who have as much historical debt as the Italy, which is close to 3 thousand billion, the rates weigh on the state budget”, remarked the Minister of the Environment.

What is certain is that the game is not over yet. And this can be seen from the fibrillations recorded today on Italian government bonds. Government bonds were nervous throughout the trading session, with continuous movements in yields between negative and positive areas. The 10-year BTP was around 4.9% for most of the day and the spread against Germany was at 201 basis points after a similar start. Financial boutiques across the Channel and overseas continue to see a yield differential on Italian government bonds of around 250 basis points already between the end of the year and the beginning of the first quarter of next year.

Beyond the spread, what is worrying is the placement rate of government bonds of the Italian Republic. To date, the emission rate is hovering around 5%, but it is also true that the complete transfer of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy has not yet been completed. As the rating agencies will highlight between now and mid-November, the downside risks to increases in rates on loans, mortgages and financing remain. Therefore, also on the real economy. An element that cannot be ignored by the Treasury.

