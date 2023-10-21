Rating Italy: S&P announces the verdict. Spreads and BTP rates: traders glued to their screens

BTP rates and spreads held hostage by the announcements on the rating of Italy’s public debt, which officially began today, Friday 20 October, with the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) verdict.

A verdict that makes those who invest in Italy and its BTPs breathe a sigh of relief. S&P has in fact confirmed its BBB rating, also reiterating its stable outlook.

S&P’s is alone the first of a series of sentences which will be issued in the next few days by the other rating agencies: DBRS, Fitch e Moody’s.

S&P opens the dance on Italy’s rating. But the real specter has the name Moody’s

No negative moves from S&P.

The rating agency has in fact confirmed the BBB rating (rating two steps higher than the junk rating) on Italian debt, with a stable outlook.

Good news for the Meloni government, as the Bloomberg article points out Italy Survives S&P Scrutiny Staying Two Steps Above Junk.

“The stable outlook – we read in the note from Standard & Poor’s – balances our expectations a slower fiscal consolidation than previously estimatedalso due to an increase in interest expenses on high government debt, with the significant economic stimuli that European Union funds should provide” to Italy (practically with the PNRR).

“By 2025 – we read again in the note from the rating agency – we expect that real GDP growth will return to above 1%, after the deceleration of 2023 and 2024″.

S&P warned that “government debt and sensitivity to market conditions will remain elevated” and that, “given the high level of government debt, Italy remains particularly sensitive to the deterioration of financing conditions”.

It must be said, and the Bloomberg article also reminds us that, for the debt of Meloni’s Italy and therefore for Italian government bonds (BTP & Co) the real day of judgment was not this, but next November 17th, when Moody’s makes the announcement.

This is the specter that haunts the markets and Palazzo Chigi: Moody’s in fact evaluates the debt made in Italy with a rating of “Baa3”: a rating only one step higher than the “junk” rating.

To make matters worse, the agency has a negative outlookwhich means that the risk of failure is more than real.

Before Moody’s, updates on the rating will also arrive the DBRS and the Fitch.

The first will be expressed exactly in a week, next Friday 27 October, while Fitch’s sentencing is set for Nov. 10.

Today Standard & Poor’s made its announcement also on Greece, euro area country brought into play lately for having managed to reap the fruits of the fiscal discipline that it was forced to adopt.

Those sacrifices seem to have paid off, given that, for the first time since 2010, the rating of Greek government bonds is emerging from that “junk” group, rubbish, which has instead become Italy’s number one fear.

In recent sessions, JPMorgan analysts themselves pointed out that, while Athens is about to leave that group, Italy, with Moody’s, risks entering it.

In fact, S&P today brought Greece’s sovereign debt rating back to investment grade for the first time in more than a decade, even though the rating assigned to Greek bonds remains one notch lower than Italy’s .

Before the agency’s long-awaited announcement on Italy, some experts had feared a downgrading not so much of the BTP rating, but of the outlook, given that the Meloni government is no longer the one that S&P had praised a few months ago, when he complimented Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “for having adopted a moderate and pragmatic approach towards Europe and public finances”. And for having “maintained a certain degree of fiscal caution, “in line with predecessor Mario Draghi” with the 2023 budget law.

Already two days after the outcome of the 2022 political elections, when the Meloni government had not yet officially been born, Standard & Poor’s itself addressed the future prime minister with a very specific warning, which invited Meloni to practically follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, the former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

BTP-Bund spread protagonist with Italy rating and ECB rate announcement

The announcements of the rating agencies will be the great market mover will trace the route of the BTP rates and the BTP-Bund spread over the next few weeks, together with the ECB by Christine Lagarde, whose decision on rates (but also on the QT plan) is expected next Thursday 26 October.

The agencies will formulate their judgments on Italy based on the latest information they have received from the Meloni government regarding the trends in Italy’s deficit, debt and GDP expected for this and the next few years. Information contained in the newly presented Nadef and the 2024 budget law which, one thing is certain, has not convinced the markets.

The presentation of Nadef (Update note to Def), which took place at the end of September, immediately caused the BTP-Bund spread to fall just short of the threshold of 200 basis points. No worries, however, from the Meloni government, which minimized the reaction of the differential, presenting another danger threshold.

A few days later, 10-year BTP rates have broken through the alert threshold for the first time in more than a decade and certainly not only for problems made in the USA.

Italian government bond yields then retreated. A new surge then arrived yesterday, thanks to the surge in Treasury yields and also due to the trepidation of the upcoming report cards from the rating agencies.

Spread: 200 basis points point of no return?

Having said that, what are the analysts’ forecasts on the BTP-Bund spread and on BTP rates?

In recent days Althea Spinozzi, senior Fixed Income Strategist di Saxo Bank he told Wall Street Italy’s microphones that he doubts that the BTP-Bund spread could fall from current levels, warning that, in the coming months, in January and February, the spread could even rise to 250 basis points.

Spinozzi, interviewed during the program Market Talks, showed all her concern, pointing out that “between 2023 and 2024 approximately 18-19% of all BTPs are maturing which were issued by the Italian state” and therefore the biggest problem is that the Italian State will have to refinance these BTPs at much higher rates”, with a consequent increase in the deficit and interest expenses.

A few days earlier, in commenting on the blaze of the BTP-Bund spread beyond the threshold of 200 points for the first time since December 2022, Althea Spinozzi had also launched a warning about the difficult choice of the ECB between the euro and the periphery of the Eurozone.

BTP-Bund spread little changed with a surge that also affects German rates

It must be said that, for now, if the BTP-Bund spread does not inflame further, it is “thanks” to the tension that is affecting, in addition to BTPs, also German Bunds.

A Reuters article highlights this the boom in 10-year Bund yields, which are preparing to report the strongest weekly surge since July, equal to +18 basis points.

Germany’s 10-year yields are little moved today, around 2.91%.

On the other hand, there are BTPs, whose rates have also risen this week, by 18 basis points, recording the strongest increase since the end of September.

And the trend of US Treasuries doesn’t help, far from it, given that yesterday Ten-year rates broke through the 5% threshold for the first time since 2007i.e. in 16 years, once again discounting the prospect of higher rates for a longer period of time (higher for longer), reiterated among other things yesterday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The debate on‘contagion’ effect of US Treasuries on Italian government bonds it is quite heated given that, inevitably, the tensions that are affecting US debt are also having a domino effect on bonds around the world.

Having said this, on those recent occasions in which bonds have once again become the object of purchases by traders and investors, BTPs confirmed themselves as major exclusions.

On the other hand, Bunds and Treasuries are considered safe assets, while BTPs, due to Italy’s high public debt, absolutely not.

In addition to the judgment of the rating agencies, the fate of the Italian card will obviously also be forged from the next moves of Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

Analysts predict that the Eurotower, in the next meeting just around the corner next Thursday 26 October, will leave rates unchanged after raising them ten consecutive times since July 2022.

Speculation about a stalemate was heated from the magical phrase that Lagarde uttered in that September meeting which, hopefully, was the last in which the Eurotower raised rates.

Having said that, as usual, Lagarde did not miss the opportunity to repeat her usual mantra, also launching a warning on the impact that oil could have on inflation in the euro area, due to the geopolitical tensions that have exploded again in Middle East, after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

Meanwhile, precisely because German Bund rates are also trending upwards, someone has made predictions, rather, not so much on the spread but on the trend in BTP rates, talking about the risk that 10-year BTP rates end up splashing up to 7%, at least according to what emerges from the technical analysis.

A number, that 7%, certainly tragic, which was exceeded by the BTP rates in the dramatic month of November 2011, and which overturned Italian politics, practically inaugurating the end of the then Berlusconi government and the beginning of the Monti government.

