Ratti Società Benefit closed the first half of the current year with revenues of 39 million euros, + 15% compared to the same period of the previous year, thanks to a widespread increase in all business areas. Sales by geographical area show the growth in revenues in European countries (+ 28.7%) and in the USA (+ 95.9%). Sales relating to the Italian market decreased slightly (-4%). Ebitda for the first six months of 2022 was equal to 1.2 million, +1.1 million compared to the same period of the previous year and a percentage incidence on revenues of 3.1% (0.2% in the first half of 2021 ). The increase in profitability is linked not only to higher revenue values, but also to the improvement in the performance of margins.

Ebit, negative for 0.9 million, improved by 1 million compared to the corresponding period of the previous year (negative for 1.9 million).

After deducting the taxes for the period, the net result for the period, although negative for 0.9 million, shows a significant increase of 0.8 million compared to the same period of the previous year (negative for 1.7 million).

The net financial position went from 0 million at 31 December 2021 to -0.6 million at 30 June 2022, after having distributed dividends of 2.7 million.

As for the future, “The progression of orders to date is maintaining a positive trend with an increase of more than 20% compared to the same months of the previous year” reads the note, which continues “while not foreseeing for the year in course of significant negative impacts on the results of the Group linked to the increases in raw materials and energy, nevertheless the high uncertainty on the evolution of the geo-political situation and on the possible repercussions at the global macroeconomic level suggests a moderate level of prudence “.