Vatican, Father Georg’s audience with Pope Francis. The unsaid things

After a month from face to face between Pope francesco and the secretary of Ratzinger padre Georgunpublished backgrounds emerge on that interview at the Vaticana hearing – reads on LIbero – defined not only “thesis“, but from the tenor “markedly blackmailing“. As the days go by, the skirmishes between two factions ecclesiastical. Yet there are those who courageously speak – even if sub secreto – and do so with a single purpose: “The good of the Church“. A source of Libero reveals his truth about that famous meeting of last January 9th. The reason for the hearing, in fact, was not so much linked to the book written by Ganswein in which they were disclosed details on the relationship between Francis and the Pope Emeritus, but Father Georg had been summoned per the legacy Of Benedict XVI.

In fact, anyone who knows things about the Vatican – continues Libero – knows that everything the Pope receives as a gift during the exercise of his Ministryfrom jewelry to sacred objects ai paintingsare not his property, but they belong at the Holy See. And in the heritage of this they must merge at the time of his death and also applies to Benedict XVI. Then there is the extermination Ratzinger library, which is small compared to sums raised over the years rights of hers numerous bookssome of which have sold million copies. Of this, the pope emeritushad taken care of it, establishing the Ratzinger Foundation to merge there all earnings and maintain the cultural continuation of the same. Pope francesco – says the source – he would therefore have told Father Georg that that patrimony belongs to Church and not to the sole designated heir, i.e. own father Georg, e on revelations made in his book relating to events that occurred during the 2013 conclavewould have warned him of the risk of “excommunication” for the revelation of secrets of Church. From then on father Georg he spoke no more.

