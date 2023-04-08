Raul Cremona: “Only Fun? I’ll just be Raul Cremona. The magician Oronzo…”

What can we expect from Raul Cremona in this edition of Only Fun which returns to the Nove every Monday in prime time starting April 10th?

“For the first time after so many years there will be… Raul Cremona and that’s it. Without resorting to the characters I’ve ‘lived’ with for so long. In the end I bring their ‘experiences’ within me, I throw them back into Raul Cremona and … people find that it is pleasant to see him even like this”

Of your historical characters who is the one you are most fond of?

The magician Oronzo because he opened the doors of Mai Dire Gol to me. From one moment to the next, I went from a career that is not difficult, but on the rise, to a point of arrival. So I have to thank him. However…”

But…

“Before there had been another character, his name was Manipulates on which I bet a lot but he remained there, on the bench”.

The reason…

‘TV requires them to be ‘grandigignoleschi‘, harder while that was a bit lunar: the other face of the magician Oronzo. My characters were born in front of the public, never on TV. I did 10-15 years of apprenticeship, cabaret and clubs. So, when I arrived on the show, I had a few things to experiment with”

Watch the video interview with Raul Cremona at Affaritaliani.it (with the amusing foray of Ippolita Baldini)

Only Fun – Comico Show returns to Nove with Elettra Lamborghini and the PanPers

Back for its third and unmissable edition ONLY FUN – Comico Show. The program hosted by Elettra Lamborghini from 1 PanPers, aka Andrea Pisani from Luca Peracino, arrives on Nove on April 10 at 21.25. The show, thanks to the humor and irony of the cast, conquered and entertained audiences in theaters and at home, with the last episode of last season recording a record of over 650,000 spectators with a 3.8% share, becoming a fixed appointment for good mood lovers. On the stage of the historic Teatro Galleria in Legnano, stand-ups, monologues, warhorses and hilarious characters take turns, giving life to eight episodes with a fast-paced and cheerful atmosphere. Only Fun – Comedy Show is produced by Colorado Film for Warner Bros.

Only Fun: Elettra Lamborghini and the PanPers

Only Fun: Raul Cremona and the cast of comedians on stage at… Nove

The comedy show aired on Discovery – sees the return of Enrico Bertolino, Giovanni Cacioppo, Dario Cassini, Raul Cremona, Alberto Farina, Giuseppe Giacobazzi, Valentina Persia, Antonio Ornano, Pino and the Antibodies, Dario Vergassola, Marta Zoboli and Gianluca De Angelis.

Not only. Instead, they go up for the first time on the stage of Only Fun – Comedian Show: Ippolita Baldini, Max Cavallari, Gabriele Cirilli, Dado, the trio of I Gemelli Di Guidonia, Roberto Lipari, Angelo Pisani, Ernesto Maria Ponte and Scintilla. All ready to conquer the audience with their jokes.

Only Fun, Valentina Persia: "My alter ego goes on stage. Super heels and…"

