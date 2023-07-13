Home » Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty years after his death
Business

Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty years after his death

by admin
Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty years after his death

A documentfilm with a long gestation, whose times in Ravenna they say were affected by the influence of the Ferruzzi family. “Raul Gardini” is the documentary film centered on the figure of the entrepreneur, manager from Romagna who marked an era in the field of production and trading of cereals, soy, starch, sugar and then in the chemical and biochemical industry, at the helm of the Ferruzzi group and then Montedison, climbing the latter from which the Eniomont will later emerge. But also, owner of the Moro di Venezia, the first Italian boat to win the Louis Vuitton Cup and to enter the America’s Cup final.

A tycoon about whom much has been written and about whom books continue to come out, fueled by the figure certainly outside the box of the protagonist, but also by his unexpected death, his suicide thirty years ago in the midst of a storm in Tangentopoli. Of note, then, “Di cento e di terra”, the novel by Andrea Pasqualetto and Lucio Trevisan for Solferino and “A modo mio”, the book-interview by Cesare Peruzzi, re-proposed in a new revised edition for Baldini & Castoldi. And again, the podcast “Ask who Raul Gardini was”, a series inspired by the novel by Gianluca Barbera “The last night of Raul Gardini” (Charelettere), five weekly episodes conducted by Carlo Annese and created by Piano P for the Audiobook Narrator (on all platforms).

On 23 July, at 9 pm at the Teatro Alighieri in Ravenna, the docufilm “Raul Gardini” will then be presented. The “Corsaro” is interpreted by Fabrizio Bentivoglio, in the cast also Pilar Fogliati and Helene Nardini. The producer is Gianandrea Pecorelli, the director Francesco Micciché, the screenwriter Giovanni Filippetto. The production is by Rai Fiction and Aurora Banijay.

You may also like

E-bikes: Hyped startup Vanmoof in dire financial straits

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy