Raw materials, anti-China plan. Historic pact between Italy, Germany and France

Raw materials, here’s what’s behind the historic treaty between the big names in the EU

Europe go on the counterattack, the three key countries of the EU sign a historian anti-China agreement on the procurement of raw materials and rare earths. The pact was revealed by the Made in Italy minister Urso: “Italia, Germania e France – says Urso – they represent a significant part of the Union’s economy and have in many sectors shared value chains. We represent one of the great global economic engines. Together, with our values, we can determine the future of the common European home“. The decisive meeting to sign the historic agreement – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – took place in Berlin with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and the French Economy Minister, Bruno The mayor.

The three ministers speak today of European industrial policy, with a particular focus on the procurement of critical raw materials. The Ministers of Economy and Industry of Germany, France and Italy”they agree a squeeze cooperation in the mining, processing and recycling sectors” to support the respective industries. Habeck – continues Il Sole – declared that he wanted to “make the supply of raw materials for our industries more sustainable and diverseto implement economic security measures more effectively”. Minister Le Maire noted that the meeting “gave us the opportunity to discuss between Governments and with representatives of the industrial sector on how to move forwardi” and proposed “la creation of shared stocks and joint purchase.

