Two decades and tens of millions of investments

It is the minimum wage to get an extractive activity off the ground. Time flies between research, exploration and various permits. Just when there would instead be a need to hurry. The pressure from Brussels on the ecological transition and the geopolitical changes underway are in fact fueling the race in prices on raw materials, essential elements for the development of the green industry. There’s been a slowdown recently, but some experts are willing to bet that it’s just a brief pause, not a trend reversal.

“We must hurry, we must make up for all the lost time. With the closure of the mines in the last century we have lagged behind in mining know-how by at least twenty years compared to other parts of the world and now we have to restart quickly” he explains Fiorenzo Fumantiresearcher at Ispra, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research.

The executive is evaluating what to do

It is no coincidence that in this phase the government of Giorgia Meloni is planning the investment of new resources in the mining sector. Including the budget to be allocated to the research and updating of the national mining map which represents an important strategic element for the country. From Ispra they explain that it will still take time to update the map, compared to what was foreseen by the previous governments. But soon, in the month of March, I’ll be ready mining geological database, an initial mapping of the existing sites on the national territory. The document will “locate all the mining sites present on the national territory in the last 150 years, i.e. from 1870 to today” explains Fumanti.

Once the database has been defined, Ispra will then have to proceed with a overall evaluation of the sites. “Many of those deposits are still to be re-evaluated because some were exploited even at the end of the 19th century and were then closed because the technical knowledge of the time did not allow us to go further” adds the expert. “Currently there are deposits declared depleted, like Gornobut in reality it has been demonstrated that there is one of the most important deposits of lead and zinc in Europe” Fumanti points out.

This is not an isolated case. Also to Punta Corna in Piedmont there is a deposit of Cobalt which has been exploited since 1750, but the material was only used as a dye. Also because the extraction was complicated at an altitude of 2500 meters in the Alps and was done by hand. “Currently, with the studies of the Italian-Australian company Altamine it has been seen that there is a substantial deposit” explains the expert. The Italian territory therefore hides more resources than we imagine. Thus, once the re-evaluation has been carried out, tenders will be made for operational exploration research which is carried out by the mining companies.

The long and complex process

“A similar search requires tens of millions of euros for a single site where the mining company operates which first obtains the research permit and then, after all the necessary checks, starts the mining activity if there is certainty of the profitability of the ‘investment” adds Fumanti. In the meantime, as the expert explains, it would be good if the entire mining chain were to restart involving universities, young researchers and professional institutes. All this to achieve sustainable mining with the goal progressively reduce addiction of our country from abroad.

After all, this is the intention of the Critical Raw Materials act, promoted by the European commission and by the president Ursula von der Leyen which indicated the steps to be taken to restart the extraction activity of the Old Continent. “At the moment Italy is totally dependent on mineral resources. In general, in Europe, apart from Finland and the Scandinavian countries, we are all in bad shape on metal ores because we have delegated” continues Fumanti.

“Already in the last century there were visionary documents of Mise executives who warned about these aspects, highlighting that there was a risk of total dependence on foreign markets and it will not be positive. Certainly as in the case of gas, it was sold at very low prices, so why use ours? The same was done with regard to mining activity: why exploit our deposits with all the related annexes? And that is environmental problems, the opposition of the population when materials were bought abroad cheaply, ”he explains. A winning strategy up to a point.

Reducing dependence on foreign countries today is not easy

Also because in addition to the mining activity in the strict sense, an entire industrial system should also restart. The latter is an aim set by the European Community. “The energy situation does not make the process easy since the treatment plants are also energy-intensive structures” he concludes. “If you want to start from scratch it takes a long time in the order of ten years because there are bureaucratic times that can be somehow compressed or accelerated. Which are the timing of the impact assessment ”she concludes. “Nobody spends millions of euros if they are not sure that there is an economically exploitable resource, i.e. convenient from an economic point of view”.

So you have to do drilling, analyzes and studies can take more than the two years required for the research permit. Proof of this is the fact that they have been carrying out research in Gorno for at least four or five years and have already invested 16 million euros without restarting the mining activity yet. Of course, there are also more accessible situations. In Giacurro in Sardinia, where there is a magnetite mine, the activity restarted within five years. “Times can be scary, but if you don’t start now you’ll never start” he concludes.