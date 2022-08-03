Procurement from butcher prime it is undoubtedly one of the key themes of this 2022, marked by inflation and war. After the Russian invasion in Ukrainethe announcements on the cuts to supplies from oil and gas to “track” the economy of Mosca they certainly weren’t long in coming. Yet, to date, there are many countries that still source their supplies from Russia and we are on the podiumItalia. Behind Germania e Chinese. The data examined focus on the period between February 24 and June 4, and emerge from an analysis carried out by Visual Capitalist on data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

In particular the Russiasince the beginning of the conflict, net of vetoes and various sanctions, it has exported fossil fuels such as oil and gasfor a total of 97.7 billion dollars. There Chinese contributed by purchasing raw materials for over 13.2 billions of dollars, Germany 12.7 billions and Italy spent 7.2 billions. Huge figures. Then following in the rankings (with lower numbers) there are also Holland, Turkey, Poland, France and India.

To understand who passed from words to deeds, we need to look at the reduction percentages instead dell’import from the Russia compared to the pre-war period. States United e Sweden they have zeroed the supplies and lead this other ranking with a 100% tondo tondo. L’Italia it is instead at the bottom of the ranking, having managed to decrease only by 13% purchases, the Germania did even less (8%) and the Chinese did not make any reduction.

In short, this trend shows that as always, between dire and the fare there is a world involved. There Russia thanks to his raw material is continuing to hold its own on the economic level and theEuropa at the moment it does not seem to have an alternative strategy such as to be able to give up these resources, which are so important for the productivity of key countries such as Germany and Italy. This is the picture, and Putin he knows him very well.