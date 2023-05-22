Raw materials: time for more sustainability

A further development of the well-known UBS CMCI Index aims to bring the world of commodities together with the requirements of sustainability.

Be it in the morning shower, on the way to the office, at lunchtime or swiping on the smartphone: modern man is dependent on raw materials. Housing, mobility, nutrition and communication cannot do without metals, energy and agricultural products. Their enormous diversity and importance alone makes commodities interesting as an asset class. In recent years, when the corona pandemic first caused tension in the supply chains and later inflation picked up across the board, the focus was even more on commodities.

Boom with downsides

A structural change in the demand for raw materials probably also played a role in the advances. In addition to the expansion of renewable energy sources and the emergence of electromobility, digitization is leading to an enormous demand, especially for metals. Despite the opportunities associated with these megatrends, the commodity market has a downside. Mining and production are often associated with social and ecological risks. Mining can have just as serious an impact on nature as oil production or the development of pastures. In addition, many emerging countries are among the most important suppliers of raw materials. Sometimes the working conditions there are precarious.

Because of this mixed situation, investments in commodities have always met with criticism. The trend towards more sustainable investments has increased suspicion even more. More and more investors are aligning their capital allocation according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. So far they have found it difficult to integrate raw materials. It is true that there is also a rethinking in this market in the direction of more responsible procurement and use of goods. Examples are the use of regional and seasonal foods, the recycling of metals or the production of renewable energy. So far, however, there is no standardized ESG assessment for commodity investments.

New index, proven concept

The new UBS CMCI Sustainability Transition Index wants to change that. In general, the methodology of the UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) introduced in 2007 is applied. It maps a diversified basket of energy sources, industrial metals, agricultural goods and livestock and uses a wide range of futures maturities for this purpose. The expiration of the futures contracts used ranges from three months to a maximum of three years. In this way, a greater spread of maturities is achieved and concentration on the front end of the forward curve is avoided. The permanent rolling process shifts part of the allocation daily. In this way, the CMCI concept avoids the typical disadvantages of a selective exchange of the futures contracts used.

In order to promote the “transition”, i.e. the transition of the raw materials world towards more sustainability, an ecological-social (ES) rating is also used for the weighting of the UBS CMCI Sustainability Transition Index. For this purpose, UBS uses the expertise of rfu, a leading and independent provider of sustainability analyses. When evaluating the individual raw materials, rfu takes a close look at the entire life cycle – from production to use. Since raw materials are produced in entrepreneurial structures, the concept considers every commodity as a hypothetical company.

Deep analysis process

An evaluation index is determined for each individual raw material, which ranges from -10 to +10. From this score, rfu derives the final rating on a nine-point scale from C- to A+. In the in-depth analysis, the experts use four overarching criteria/dimensions: In addition to the social and ecological footprint of a raw material, the consequences of production and use also count.

Thanks to this diversity, both negative and positive aspects can be included in the rating. For example, industrial metals such as nickel receive a rather unfavorable rating in terms of production and working conditions. This contrasts with the fact that these raw materials are indispensable for the expansion of regenerative energy sources. Against this background, the use component of the rating for nickel is positive.

Importantly, the UBS CMCI Sustainability Transition Index does not provide the optimal ESG solution from the start. Rather, the concept aims to gradually improve the ecological and social character of the raw material portfolio over time. The starting point was the index review and recomposition of the 2021 UBS CMCI Composite Index.1

Investors who want to follow this path can UBS CMCI Sustainability Transition Total Return Index via an ETC (symbol: TCMSIU) into the portfolio. The structured product replicates the innovative underlying with a subscription ratio of 10:1 and no term limit. The management fee for the ETC is 0.41% per year. Please note that there is no capital protection. As is always the case with structured products, the issuer risk must also be taken into account.

You can find more information on the subject of “UBS CMCI (Constant Maturity Commodity Index)” on our website.

