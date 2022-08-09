In recent months, the commodity market context has profoundly changed, passing from a phase of excess prices to a sharp contraction. This is also observed from the Bloomberg Commodity Indexan index that groups the trend of the main commodities, which after having come dangerously close to the all-time highs reached with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine at $ 140.57, is now down by 14.2% since mid-June.

The recent collapse in commodities is attributable to several factorsincluding lower demand due to high prices, a sharp reduction in demand from China as a result of lockdowns, as well as growing fear of an economic downturn.

The most penalized by the recent declines have been agricultural commodities which have suffered strong downward pressure.

Grain

Wheat prices after reaching highest price since 2008 here it is from the highs of March it has lost almost 40% thus returning to the levels of February 2022, that is, before the blaze triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Between June and July, wheat prices fell by over 27%, thus passing from 1100 cents per bushel at the beginning of June to the current 792 cents / bushel.

From a graphical point of view, wheat prices are consolidating the area between 750 cents and 830 cents and in the event of continued weakness, the collapse of the 740 cent support could quickly lead prices towards the psychological target of 700 cents. October 2021 levels.

L’International Grains Council (IGC) predicts that global grain stocks in 2022-23 will contract to a four-season low, due to the production reduction in India and in the other main exporting countries (such as Ukraine), with inventories from areas such as the United States and Europe which are likely to be among the lowest in the last nine years.

We recall that the recent downward pressure on the price of wheat was triggered before the agreements with the UN signed on July 22 in the Black Sea between Ukraine and Russia under Turkish mediation.

Averted the food crisis?

The agreements in question aim to contain as much as possible one global food crisisin particular for the North African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries, allowing the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine up to 5 million tons per month. Although the wheat agreement makes it possible to alleviate the situation of tight supply, these are not enough to guarantee a full recovery of Ukrainian export flows.

Suffice it to say that if the current plan provides for the export of 4.5-5 million tons per month, but alone three ports (Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi) which together represent only half of Ukraine’s port and therefore export capacity.

From this point of view, it is important to remember that the key hub for cereals, the Mykolaiv port, was not included in the agreement signed in Istanbul as it still represents a Russian objective.

We keep in mind that in 2020 alone, the year of the pandemic, we have seen the percentage of the global population that does not have access to a sufficient amount of food increase from 8.4% to 10.4% (an increase that corresponds to about 100 million person) and the war in Ukraine has drastically worsened the situation.

On wheat we must consider that in 2022 the world consumption of wheat decreased by 1.8 million tonsmainly thanks to the reduction of feed use in the EU and Ukraine.

To date, the wheat harvest is over or is underway in most countries and this

significantly reduces the uncertainties on the wheat market and this is reflected in the prices with the sharp drop in prices.

However, analysts note that world production of wheat remains in deficit and therefore with a consumption greater than production for about 13 million tons and stocks globally have risen to 34.1%, which translates into about 4 , 1 months of autonomy.

Most

The price of corn (Corn) after reaching in May the period maximum at $ 158 / poundhas channeled into a bearish trend with a 34% drop from the highs, thus returning to the levels of the end of 2021. Looking at the price chart we see how the prices of corn began to rise from September 2021, reaching a maximum following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine and then collapsing.

On corn, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased estimates for global inventories, bringing them from 310.5 to 312.9 million tons and this is thanks to an increase in US production, as well as an upward revision of initial inventories.

The increase in initial corn stocks is attributable to one reduction in the use of feed. However, the Wasde still estimates a decline in the production of corn in Russia, in the EU (with strong reductions in Italy), while on the contrary production in Paraguay has increased.

The drop in production in Europe is attributable to the drought and the consequent water emergency which is having a strong impact on all crops. In this regard, it is sufficient to think that in the Po Valley, rainfall since early winter is only 45% of normal.

Corn is a fertilizer-intensive crop and the sharp rise in the prices of the latter makes its production unsustainable for farmers. This, according to several analysts, could influence planting decisions for next year causing a significant drop in corn yields for next year. The price of fertilizers in the last year it has literally exploded, reaching a new all-time high within a few months.

The price of fertilizers

Just think that the Russia is the world‘s leading exporter of fertilizers (13% of world production, a turnover that in 2020 was $ 7 billion) and for this reason, after the stop of Russian fertilizer exports, prices have risen further.

In Italy The price ofUrea (one of the main fertilizers) after having exceeded € 1,100 per ton in February over the last few weeks, it has fallen and is now at € 840 / ton, in line with the trend in the prices of other fertilizers. We keep in mind that at the beginning of 2021 urea cost € 391 / ton at the beginning, and then moved on to the current 840 € / ton, with a increase of 214%.

Cotton

In the last month the price of cotton is collapsed by 30.6% and again, as Nitesh Shah, Head of Commodities & Macroeconomic Research, Europe at WisdomTree observes, the outlook for global consumption has waned due to negative macroeconomic forces that continue to hold back consumer demand for goods due to ‘inflation.



In this regard, the USDA warns that i cotton consumption fell for the fourth consecutive month, especially for major cotton consumers, including China, Pakistan, Vietnam and Bangladesh. At the same time, global production fell by 1.2 million bales, with a sharp decline in the US harvest and a slight decline for Brazil.

Finally, it must be borne in mind that agricultural commodities such as wheat and corn are linked to the trend in the price of oil (and gas) and partly follow its dynamics. And while Brent oil went from $ 120 / barrel to less than $ 100 / barrel in the space of a few weeks, pressures on natural gas remain high.