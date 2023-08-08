Raw milk cheeses: the six products to taste according to Slow Food

Thanks to the 14th edition of Cheese in program a Good (Cuneo) from 15 to 18 September, the movement of Charles Petrini drafted the list of the 6 most curious raw milk cheeses to taste and which you should never give up. Let’s find out what they are.

L’the end by Escalaplano, in Sardinia, is a raw milk cheese from Sardinian sheep that has been completely covered with clay – in Sardinian axridda – extracted not far from the town since ancient times. This type of tanning, carried out by the shepherd Rino Francipreserves the cheese by creating a natural patina that slows down its evolutionary processes, maintaining a correct degree of humidity in the paste and defending it from infestation by mites and flies.

Among other Italian cheeses, the so-called stands out “cow moss”. Characterized by a bluish color and an intense and pungent flavour, it is among the most popular cheeses produced Rabbia Dairynow captained by Francesco and Giorgio Rabbia. Founded in 1890 as an artisan workshop for the production of tome cheese, the Raffia dairy strictly uses raw milk, copper boilers and linen cloths.

From Nottinghamshire, England, comes, in turn, the stichelton Of Joe Schneider, a blue cow’s cheese with a typical elongated shape. To date, Joe is the only producer who makes it following the traditional technique, i.e. using only raw milk from his own farm. Since 1996, in fact, the Stilton production disciplinary provides for the mandatory pasteurization of milk, a heat treatment which unfortunately kills the original bacterial flora.

Analogous speech for theafuega I whistle to raw milk of Pascual Cabaño. Indeed, in 1981, Spanish law banned the production of raw milk cheeses, causing the almost total disappearance of this typical Asturian cheese. Pascual has resumed production inspired by his grandmother’s tradition: its maturation can last up to 16 months but it can also be eaten fresh, as soon as it is produced, perhaps by adding honey, sugar or strawberries.

Finally, they come from the small French village of La Boissière-Ecole il brie and the youngcau products from Tremblaye Farm. The dairy has been producing cow and goat cheeses since 1967 according to an agro-ecological model that takes into account the protection and maintenance of the soil, the preservation of the forest, the production of energy from renewable sources and the recycling of waste. Under the banner of sustainability and good taste.

