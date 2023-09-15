Home » Ray Dalio (Bridgetwater): Better to hold cash “temporarily”, don’t buy debt and bonds
Ray Dalio (Bridgetwater): Better to hold cash “temporarily”, don’t buy debt and bonds

As concerns grow about rising interest rates and inflation levels, the billionaire investor Ray Dalio he says that for the moment he prefers to hold cash and not bonds.

“I don’t want to own debt and bonds and things like that,” the Bridgewater Associates founder said when asked how he would deploy capital in the current investment environment.

“Temporarily, right now, I think liquidity is good… and interest rates are good. I don’t think the situation will remain as it is,” Dalio said on Thursday in Singapore, on the occasion of the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

