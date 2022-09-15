One of the best known billionaires on Wall Street, Ray Dalio he predicted a rather bleak forecast for the stock market and the US economy following the US inflation numbers released this Tuesday. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) in August stood at 8.3% on an annual basis and 0.1% on a month, both numbers well above economists’ expectations.

US inflation data shocked global financial markets, the Nasdaq lost 5% in a single session, while the S&P 500 lost more than 4%.

“It appears that the Fed will have to raise more interest rates (bringing them towards the higher range from 4.5% to 6%) “wrote the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates in an article on LinkedIn. “This will lead to private sector credit growth, which in turn will increase private sector spending and, therefore, the US economy.

A simple rate hike to around 4,5% would lead to a decline 20% of the stock market, Dalio added.

The market suggests that traders have fully priced a 75bps hike in the FED at next week’s meeting, with some betting on an even more aggressive one percentage point hike.

Ray Dalio, Fed rates at 4.4% in 2023

Furthermore, according to Dalio, equity markets estimate that the FED’s terminal rate will reach a peak of around 4.4% in 2023, compared to the current range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

The bond market, on the other hand, suggests that investors expect average annual inflation of 2,6% in the next decade, while his personal inflation estimate is in range 4,5% – ​​5%barring economic shocks (worsening of the war in Europe or Asia or more droughts and floods).

The founder of Bridgewater Associates said the US yield curve will remain “relatively flat” until there is an “unacceptable negative effect” on the economy.

A profound reversal of yield curve measures – seen by many as a potential precursor to recession – has significantly reinforced economists’ more negative views on the economic outlook for the coming quarters.

Investors speculate that the Fed’s recent and future moves will bring the US economy into recession in early 2023, which will prompt policy makers to start lowering rates from the second half of 2023.

Markets’ beacon the S&P 500 is heading towards its biggest annual loss since 2008, while US Treasurys have suffered one of the worst shocks in decades, Dalio concludes.