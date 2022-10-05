Home Business Ray Dalio quotes Keynes and changes his mind on cash: ‘with current rates and Fed balance sheet reduction it is no longer garbage’
Ray Dalio quotes Keynes and changes his mind on cash: ‘with current rates and Fed balance sheet reduction it is no longer garbage’

Ray Dalio quotes Keynes and changes his mind on cash: ‘with current rates and Fed balance sheet reduction it is no longer garbage’

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks ‘Cash is Trash’ as ​​the short term interest rate is now more or less correct.

As John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What are you doing, sir? ” In this sense, the facts have changed and I have changed my mind about cash as a resource: I no longer think that cash is garbage. Thus in the first part of a tweet from Dalio, who in the second part explains the reason for the change of his view: “At the existing interest rates and with the Fed having reduced the balance sheet, it is now almost neutral, neither a very good deal nor a bad deal. In other words, the short-term interest rate is now more or less correct ”.

And applauds the Truss for reversing on wealthy tax cuts

Yesterday Bridgewater Associates founder also complimented Liz Truss for the reverse on the abolition of the tax rate on the highest incomes. In recent days, Dalio himself had criticized the new British prime minister, pointing out that it is not possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. “It does not stimulate the economy, productivity is what stimulates the economy in the long term”Dalio had said about the plan presented by the Truss government.

