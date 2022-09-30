New wave of UK asset sales after new premier Liz Truss defended her tax cut package, fueling investor concerns. the pound fell more than 1% in the 1.07 area against the US dollar, while 10-year bond yields rose 20 basis points to 4.22% after yesterday’s turnaround dictated by the Bank of England move ( postponement of the start of disposals of UK government bonds and temporary purchase of long-term gilts).

The pound is preparing to close its worst month since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Liz Truss defended the massive string of tax cuts despite the pound and gilt plunge, instead blaming global economic pressures for the fallout from her fiscal package last week. “We are facing very, very difficult economic times, we are facing it globally,” Truss said today in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations. “We had to act urgently to grow our economy and that means making controversial and difficult decisions.”

Ray Dalio joins the list of super critics of the Truss plan

The words of billionaire investor Ray Dalio who believes that the UK economic plan “suggests incompetence” are peremptory. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the largest hedge funds in the world, said it is not possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. “It does not stimulate the economy, productivity is what stimulates the economy in the long term”Dalio said about the plan presented by the Truss government.

Dalio has joined a growing list of economists criticizing the measures proposed by Liz Truss’s administration.

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers calls the UK tax cuts “utterly irresponsible”. In a series of tweets, the Harvard professor said that although he was “very pessimistic” about the potential fallout from “absolutely irresponsible” political announcements, he did not expect markets to capitulate so quickly.

Criticism of the very aggressive fiscal footprint has also come from the IMF, which urged the British government to partially revise the measures when it presents the complete annual budget on 23 November. Instead, Moody’s Investors Service said the plan could cause permanent damage to public finances and reduce economic growth.