Business

by admin
Raymond James analyst Rick Patel raised the investment agency’s target price on Lululemon (LULU.US) from $345 to $438 and maintained a “strong buy” rating on the stock. He told investors in a research report that he remains very optimistic about the third-quarter results, which are scheduled to be announced after the close on December 8, and believes that the company’s fourth-quarter results have had a very good start so far. . Rick Patel pointed out that his weekly survey of marketing channels found that Lululemon did not run as wide a range of promotions as other apparel brands and retailers in the third quarter of the calendar year, and so far in the fourth quarter.

Lululemon shares closed down 1.26% yesterday to $381.130.

