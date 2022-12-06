Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel raised the investment agency’s target price on Lululemon (LULU.US) from $345 to $438 and maintained a “strong buy” rating on the stock. He told investors in a research report that he remains very optimistic about the third-quarter results, which are scheduled to be announced after the close on December 8, and believes that the company’s fourth-quarter results have had a very good start so far. . Rick Patel pointed out that his weekly survey of marketing channels found that Lululemon did not run as wide a range of promotions as other apparel brands and retailers in the third quarter of the calendar year, and so far in the fourth quarter.

Lululemon shares closed down 1.26% yesterday to $381.130.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Guo Mingyu