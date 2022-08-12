Home Business Razer announced that it will close the Android app theme store built into the Razer Phone on August 24th – DoNews
Business

by admin
Guo Ruiqi 2022-08-12 10:28:22

DoNews August 12 news (Guo Ruiqi) Razer launched its first Android smartphone, the Razer Phone, in November 2017, followed by the Razer Phone 2 in October 2018, and Razer in 2019. The phone 3 broke the news, but it has not been listed. Now Razer has announced that it will close the Android application theme store built into its mobile phone on August 24 this month.

According to the official statement released by Razer on August 10, after the mobile phone theme store is closed on August 24, users of Razer Razer Phone series will not be able to access this theme store, and because the store does not support downloading and saving themes , so only the theme the user is currently using will be preserved.

Razer says that users can browse the Theme Store until August 24 to choose and apply a theme they want to keep.

