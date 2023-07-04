RBB affair: ARD employee settles accounts with public broadcasting

The RBB affair shook the entire ARD broadcasting family. Getty Images / TOBIAS SCHWARZ / Contributor

A year ago, Business Insider started reporting on the affair about Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) with the first revelations about the then director Patricia Schlesinger.

Now an employee in an RBB program settled accounts with her employer and the public system as a whole. Business Insider documents their statements.

Public service broadcasting cannot be reformed, said the long-time employee – and at the same time designed a possible future model for ARD.

What remains of the affair about Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) after a year? How do employees of the public broadcaster think about what plunged the entire ARD into a crisis? The media magazine of the RBB flagship Radioeins addressed these questions in one go last weekend special broadcast after – a year after Business Insider got the RBB affair rolling with the first revelations about ex-director Patricia Schlesinger.

Moderator and media journalist Jörg Wagner also let a freelancer from the broadcaster speak anonymously. In some drastic terms, she settles accounts with the RBB and the public service system as a whole. Business Insider documents her thoughts and doubts:

What remains of the shocks of the RBB affair?

“All that’s left for me from the eruption is that the motto still applies: We save until everything is broken. That’s what I’ve heard as a constant mantra for over 25 years. As long as I work for public broadcasting, it’s always just about: we have to save, we have to save. And since I mostly spent the time as a freelancer, on the one hand I always saved what I got for my work. But the possibilities for production were always cut back in order to get something sensible going. Nothing has changed about that.”

What follows from the affair for public service broadcasting?

“I had no hope at all when it blew up a year ago that there would be any big changes. That cannot be the case, because public service broadcasting cannot be reformed.”

Does the public service system have a future?

“Public service broadcasting is a giant tanker. There’s always another deck going up, upstairs, there’s another sundeck and another sundeck. And up there you stand, drink champagne, eat canapés and feel very important. And below, the galley slaves sit and row for their lives, always getting a little bread and water. If things don’t go any further, then you say: ‘Oh, we have to shed a little load’, you throw a few slaves overboard. It won’t be long now and then this thing will go under. They have resisted real reforms, real structural changes, for so long, or have resisted for so long, that they’d rather let it go before the tree than change anything about their privileges. (…) If the thing goes under, which I think would be a shame, then they will get into their lifeboats, they are ready, and will row somewhere into the sunrise, let themselves be rowed by the remaining slaves, who might take them with them – and the rest will perish.”

What would have to change in the ARD?

“You have to look at the construct, it is many decades old. This dates back to the time when there was a completely different technical distribution, where you really had to broadcast locally so that it could be received in the near and far surroundings. We haven’t had any of that for a long time. So there is no longer any justification for the fact that we have nine state broadcasters with nine 24-hour television programs, that each state broadcaster has four, five, six radio waves. (…) All the format radios that basically only do what the private bagpipe stations do. My God, one of those is enough, and one information transmitter is enough. And then really to say: There is an analogue television station that works with a lot of regional windows, for example the evening before.”

What could a model for the future look like?

“Analogue television, we all know that, is as good as dead. And what ARD really has to offer, ARD and ZDF, is the media library. You have to go there, you have to make offers. I also think one could certainly say that for a much lower fee one makes a skeleton available, so to speak, also in the media library. Then people can buy more – and they would buy more, I would do the same immediately. But I’m not interested in sport at all. I do sports but I don’t watch sports and it’s very, very expensive. I don’t care about entertainment either. I’m not interested in all those thrillers either, but they devour an incredible amount of money. I want to watch the documentaries, I want to watch the culture shows. Of course I would pay for that.”

What does an employee think about high retirement benefits in the ARD?

“This whole bloated structure of people who get an incredible amount of money – I don’t want to talk about earning – who, with the help of the unions, have made their pockets fuller and fuller over the decades, and where it is now said: ‘We are one Rule of law, we can’t just cancel the pension entitlements’ – yes, we have to. (…) Please, what does the (…) broadcasting fee payer have to do with the private pension of permanent employees of public broadcasting? Nothing at all. Why is there such a thing at all? How could something like this even develop? That’s the financial side, and we don’t have to delude ourselves about this alleged political independence, which is actually the basis of this fee: we all know that it was wasted from the start.”

Note: Kayhan Özgenç, Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Germany, was also a guest on the special broadcast of the media magazine “Radioeins” on “RBB: One year later” on July 1st.

