The internal and criminal investigations into the RBB affair are ongoing. Nine months after Business Insider revealed a system of waste and nepotism at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, the full dimension is beginning to emerge. According to the information available, ex-director Patricia Schlesinger is said to have billed more than half a dozen private trips during her tenure between 2016 and 2022. In part, the public institution also took over the costs for family members who accompanied Schlesinger. Business Insider learned: In the meantime, RBB’s claims for damages against the ex-director alone have added up to a six-digit amount. Schlesinger did not comment on request.

Patricia Schlesinger is on the road again. After the Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) fired its director without notice last August, she is now traveling around the world in a completely new role. Apparently an exciting thing: In order to share Schlesinger’s new professional happiness with the Republic, her media lawyer did not want to wait for the publication of this article. A few hours after we sent him relevant questions, he announced to the German Press Agency: “She works for an international company.” He did not want to give the name of the company and Schlesinger’s position.

The Schlesinger camp kneaded it into really good news for the contributors. Reason: parts of her new income would be offset against her RBB company pension, according to her lawyer. But he didn’t want to reveal what that means exactly. A look at the contract of the ex-director helps. There it says: Only income of more than 90 percent of the net amount of your most recently agreed total remuneration must be offset against Schlesinger’s company pension (around 18,400 euros per month). With a theoretical total net remuneration of 200,000 euros in her last RBB year, she should earn 180,000 euros each year after she retires without deductions. According to this, Schlesinger could increase her total income to more than 300,000 euros when she retires through consulting jobs.

Patricia Schlesinger, the director of a regional broadcaster, got around a lot in the world

Her lawyer does not reveal how much Schlesinger is currently earning with her new job. But he emphasizes that the 61-year-old travels a lot because of the job. An aspect that should be important for Schlesinger. During her tenure between 2016 and 2022, travel expenses piled up in the RBB accounting department. Paris or Barcelona, ​​London or Los Angeles, Tokyo or Thessaloniki – the head of a regional broadcaster at the time traveled a surprising amount of the world.

Internal investigations now brought out a monstrous suspicion. Accordingly, more than half a dozen of these business trips were not officially required. Rather, it is about private vacation trips that Schlesinger had financed from contributions.

Business Insider had already revealed an explosive weekend trip to London last August. At the time, Schlesinger attended a party event in the British capital with her husband and friends, and the broadcaster covered the costs of around 1,600 euros. According to an almost 200-page investigation report by the law firm Lutz & Abel, “the predominant reasons indicate that the trip was not for business reasons”. The process also led to the director being dismissed without notice in August.

Internal files: RBB director sometimes gave no reason for business trips

The further investigations by internal and external experts as well as the forensic evaluation of the amount of files with the help of artificial intelligence now showed that the London trip was not an isolated case. At the end of a month-long analysis, the auditors did not recognize any “official reason” and a “violation of the travel expenses regulations” for trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, Oslo, Tokyo and Zurich. For other destinations, the background is at least questionable, it is said. In some cases, Schlesinger is said to have given no reason at all in the documents for the trips, Business Insider learned from informed circles. There were also no documents for the preparation or follow-up of the trips.

In individual cases, the experts even managed to prove that family members had taken part in the trips. As Business Insider learned, her adult daughter Schlesinger is said to have accompanied her on alleged business trips. Schlesinger even had their hotel costs reimbursed by the RBB – for example by occupying a double room. Lutz & Abel already stated in the autumn: “The assumption of travel expenses for relatives” is “under no circumstances to be reconciled with the travel expenses regulations”, regardless of the lack of a business reason for the trips.

As of this writing, Schlesinger’s attorney has not responded to any of our questions.

RBB wants Schlesinger to pay six-figure damages

As Business Insider learned, RBB has already handed over the internal findings to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office, which has been investigating Schlesinger, her husband and former RBB board chief Wolf-Dieter Wolf for months. The accused have always denied the allegations. In addition, the broadcaster is examining claims for damages against the ex-director. According to reports, in addition to the costs for false expense reports, the broadcaster is also demanding that Schlesinger return the bonus payments of the past three years because they had no reliable contractual basis. Overall, according to information from Business Insider, there is a six-digit amount that the RBB wants back from Schlesinger.

In return, Schlesinger is currently asking the Berlin Regional Court for the immediate payment of her pension of EUR 18,400 per month. According to the service contract, Schlesinger is entitled to the service for life and immediately after leaving RBB. However, the broadcaster relies on the extraordinary termination and the many alleged misconduct by Schlesinger. These circumstances would justify not paying the pension, at least until retirement age.

Thanks to the new job as a consultant, Schlesinger’s five-digit monthly income is secured for the time being, even after she’s thrown out. This should also enable her to service the real estate loan that she took out with her husband in the summer of 2021 to buy a luxury apartment in the south-west of Berlin.