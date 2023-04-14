The former director of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), Patricia Schlesinger, who is at the center of the RBB affair on suspicion of infidelity and acceptance of benefits. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Brita Pedersen

After the disclosure of the RBB affair and the sacking of director Patricia Schlesinger, the parties are arguing before the Berlin Regional Court about the media manager’s pension claims. Now the process is expanding. According to information from Business Insider, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg has sued Schlesinger for damages of almost 250,000 euros. According to internal documents, from the broadcaster’s point of view, the sum consists of illegal bonus payments, incorrectly billed expenses and suspected fraud in working hours. A court spokeswoman confirmed on request that a “counterclaim” had been received.

Showdown in the RBB affair. While the director of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, who was fired without notice, is demanding her immediate and lifelong pension of around 18,400 euros per month in front of the regional court, the public broadcaster is now fighting back legally. According to research by Business Insider, the RBB is demanding damages from the ex-director as part of a counterclaim. Upon request, a spokeswoman for the Berlin Regional Court confirmed receipt of the complaint and the service on Schlesinger.

In the course of processing the media scandal, internal and external auditors compiled numerous benefits and reimbursements that Schlesinger allegedly received wrongly during her term of office between 2016 and 2022. According to the broadcaster, the damage to the broadcaster currently totals almost 250,000 euros, Business Insider learned.

RBB demands bonus payments from Patricia Schlesinger for the past three years

More than half of the RBB claim is due to a dubious bonus system that we revealed last summer. The variable remuneration component introduced in 2018 quickly increased Schlesinger’s salary, turning the head of a small ARD broadcaster into one of the top earners in public broadcasting. According to internal investigation reports, however, the implementation of this bonus system was incorrect and unlawful. Therefore, the RBB is now demanding the premiums of the past three years back – a total of more than 150,000 euros.

read too San Francisco, Tokyo, Tel Aviv: Ex-RBB director Patricia Schlesinger is said to have billed more than half a dozen vacation trips on business

Another major item in the lawsuit for damages is the reimbursement of expenses for Schlesinger. While allegedly incorrectly billed dinners in her private apartment are said to have caused only three-digit damage, the sums for alleged private trips at RBB costs run into tens of thousands of euros. As reported, after reviewing the files, external auditors assume that Schlesinger had no reliable official reason for more than half a dozen business trips. Accordingly, she was with her daughter in San Francisco and with her husband in London. She settled the travel expenses incurred with the RBB.

In this context, the broadcaster Schlesinger also accuses working time fraud. Because for the corresponding trips, which from the point of view of the RBB had no official reason, the then director should have applied for leave.

Schlesinger’s lawyers reject the allegations made by her former employer. A lawyer told the Evangelical Press Service after Business Insider reported on the ex-director’s vacation trips: “The allegations are without exception false and sometimes constructed in a downright bizarre and embarrassing way in order to somehow justify the unauthorized dismissal of the client afterwards.” After almost all of the original allegations by the RBB “collapsed”, it is now being followed up. “None of this will stand up in court either.”

There is still no trial date, said a court spokeswoman.