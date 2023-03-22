Rcs, 50.1 mln profit in 2022 (-31%) from stable revenue of 845 mln

RCS closed 2022 with a profit of 50.1 million euros, against 72.4 million in 2021 (-31%). Revenues stable at 845 millionwith digital ones accounting for 24.5% of the total. Ebitda was 118.5 million, compared to 144.5 million in 2021.

The net financial position at the end of 2022 was negative by 31.6 million, after purchasing the property in via Solferino for 59.9 million and distributing dividends for 31 million. The company will propose to the shareholders meeting to distribute a dividend of 0.06 euro per share.

Corriere della Sera, reads a note from RCS, it was the first Italian newspaper on newsstands with a total active digital customer base at the end of 2022 of 508 thousand subscriptions (+32.3% compared to 31 December 2021), while the digital customer base of Gazzetta pay products at the end of 2022 is equal to 171 thousand subscriptions (80 thousand at the end of 2021).

Finally, RCS “believes that it is possible to set itself the goal of achieving highly positive margins (EBITDA) also in 2023, up on those achieved in 2022 and to continue with further cash generation from operating management”.

