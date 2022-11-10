RCS MediaGroup closed the first nine months of 2022 with consolidated revenues of € 620.2 million, an increase compared to the opening period of 2021 (€ 610 million).

EBITDA before non-recurring expenses amounted to 83 million (93.8 million in the same period of 2021) impacted by an increase in the cost of paper and other production factors of approximately 21 million. Positive EBITDA of 71.1 million, discounts net non-recurring charges of 11.9 million (charges of 1.1 million in the first nine months of 2021).

The Net Result was positive for 23.7 million (46.6 million in the same period of 2021, when it had benefited for 9.5 million from a capital gain on an equity investment).

The Net Financial Position is active, equal to +7.6 million at 30 September 2022, after having distributed dividends of 31 million and paid 20 million for the purchase / transaction of the property in via Solferino.

Corriere della Sera is the first Italian newspaper on newsstands with a total digital customer base active at the end of September 2022 of 457,000 subscriptions. The digital customer base of Gazzetta pay products at the end of September 2022 amounted to 138 thousand subscriptions.

Digital subscriptions are also growing strongly in Spain: 98,000 for El Mundo and 50,000 for Expansion at the end of September 2022.

With regard to the future, the Group believes that it is possible to set itself the objective of achieving strongly positive margins (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter of 2022, slightly lower than those achieved in the same period of 2021 due to the trend in the costs of production factors, and to continue in the fourth quarter with a further cash generation from typical management.