Home » Rdc, 186 reported: they reversed name and surname to obtain it again
Business

Rdc, 186 reported: they reversed name and surname to obtain it again

by admin
Rdc, 186 reported: they reversed name and surname to obtain it again

Rdc, the latest hoax: name and surname reversed to cheat the state. So they got the suspended income again

The government Melons decided to abolish the Basic incomethe measure applies from approximately the first of August 169 thousand families but there are those who have managed to bypass the suspension. I am 186 the people denounced by the carabinieri of Teramo for misperception of income, among the 147 foreigners who have declared false to get the subsidy. They testified that they had resided in Italy for at least ten yearswhile this requirement was not satisfied, furthermore in some cases the foreigner to whom the benefit was blocked, reiterated the request reversing the first name with the last name and again and falsely declaring of be in Italy for over ten years.

The investigative activitycoordinated at the provincial level by the Operations Department and conducted by the individual Carabinieri stations in collaboration with the Carabinieri del Nil di Teramohe reconstructed by means of cross matches with the municipal registry offices, the INPS and the control of the territory, that the persons reported had produced false declarations such as to be able to obtain the subsidy.

Read also: Rdc, advance payment hypothesis in August. Here’s when it will be released

Read also: Calderone: “Rdc useless, 25 billion wasted”, another 30,000 stops after August

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The net profit of Tongwei shares in the first three quarters increased by 265.54% year-on-year. Can the performance of the track stocks generally be good?

You may also like

Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s...

Monza-Milan 6-7 on penalties: the first Silvio Berlusconi...

Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry...

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the...

Concerns about industry – “Germany is being reassessed”...

Fondo Neva First Italia, final sprint: 9 startups...

What does it mean for companies when managers...

Catania, with the airport fire “only 5% of...

Shares: Better than the Dax – only these...

Chinese exports in deep red, only good trade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy