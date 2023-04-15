Home Business Rdc, 3000 euros to poor families for rent. Crumbs to the employable
Rdc, 3000 euros to poor families for rent. Crumbs to the employable

by admin
Rdc, €350 for those who can be employed: but with many constraints and few advantages

Il Meloni government does not go back, the hold on Basic income it’s almost a reality now. The Minister of Labour Cauldron is perfecting the last details of the bulbbut by now the new project already has the guidelines very clear and defined. A check of 500 euro per month for the “unemployable“. Plus others 280 euro per the rent, for a total of circa €3000 per year. But also a help of 350 euros per month – reads the Messenger – for another year, to those who are in working age. The reform of the Citizenship Income is ready. And it is contained in a draft decree renamed “Work” composed, for now, of 43 articles and which will be examined in one of the next Councils of Ministers. The new income name will be “Guarantee for inclusion“.

The provision defines it as one support measure economic and social and professional inclusion, conditioned by the means test and adherence to a personalized activation and inclusion path working. The economic benefit will be recognized to households that have a disabledof the minors o one sixty. In short, people who cannot work. In order to access the new cheque, – continues the Messenger – you will need to have a Isee less than 7,200 eurosand a family income not exceeding 6,000 euros, adjusted on the basis of an equivalence scale that will take into account the number of members of the family. You will not be able to own real estate assets for the purposes Imu of a value exceeding 150 thousand euros (excluding the first home) e conti in the bank greater than 10 thousand euros.

