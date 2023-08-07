Rdc, advance payment hypothesis in August. Here’s when it will be released

Rdc, advance payment hypothesis in August: that’s when

After restricted to the provision of the basic income – which has raised quite a few controversies and riots – many beneficiaries are wondering when the current month’s subsidy will be disbursed. Normally the monthly contribution comes always disbursed in two tranches: one within the first half of the month and the remainder during the second.

The month of however, August is an exception due to the Ferragosto holiday, which falls exactly in the period in which the first installment is due to be credited by INPS. Depending on this, August 15th will be the first useful day in which the accreditation could arrive – but it is likely that it slips by a few days – while the latest at the end of the month will arrive without expiry changes, starting from 27 August onwards.

But that is not all. There’s a’further differentiation to affect the disbursement date and it’s about the difference between the types of beneficiaries. For this reason, some people will see their benefits arrive on time as usual, while others will have to wait until September to be credited the top-up on the appropriate card.

