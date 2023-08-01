RdC, Alemanno ‘stings’ the government: “It shouldn’t be abolished but it should be changed”

Alemannic ad Affaritaliani.it: “You cannot fail to have a measure that includes the work of subjects who have so far been beneficiaries of the RdC”

"The Citizenship Income needs a credible alternative. It must not be canceled but replaced with socially useful jobs, because the problem of the citizen's income was that of giving money to people who continued to do nothing. With the result that o vegetated or devoted themselves to undeclared work. But one cannot fail to have a measure that includes the work of subjects who have so far been beneficiaries of the RdC. Basically, it should not be abolished but it should be modified". He declares it to Affaritaliani.it John Alemanno, former mayor of Rome and historical exponent of the social right regarding the protests in Southern Italy for the cancellation of the Citizenship Income by INPS from August 1st which took place with a communication via text message.

