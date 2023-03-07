It seems that the so-called “employable” people will be affected, those people who for 70% have an educational qualification that does not exceed the eighth grade

Normally I don’t comment on news read in the media: I prefer to comment on a text, even if not approved by the CDM, but which has the value of a document prepared by an office, the Ministry of Labor in this case.

But something can be said: even starting from the assumption that they are only press rumors about a draft, a draft that the Ministry is apparently denying, such a document must existotherwise, congratulations must be given to those who have invented such a detailed sequence of operational options for this new version of the Income.

Admitting therefore that what is reported in the media respects the content of this document, the first political comment that can be made is that if on the one hand this majority seems to have kept faith with what was promised in the electoral campaign (cancellation of the Citizenship Income, carried out in Budget Law 2023), on the other hand with these “indiscretions” (let’s call them that) that go around it would seem to hypothesize a tool similar to the Citizenship Income where, however, the essential parti.e. that of active policies, would not seem to be dealt with at all, as only the part of support for citizenship is reintroduced (which was the part that already functioned in the RdC).

Therefore not to say that they have deceived their electors, now they change the part of the livelihood of those who have nothing, and they reintroduce the tool they removed in December perhaps because at that time it was necessary to raise “cash” to finance many amendments (see the question of support for football teams …): I don’t know how the voters of this majority will take it, and I’m curious to know how they will explain this decision.

Subscribe to the newsletter

