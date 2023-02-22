6
Paramahansa Yogananda’s 5 Stars cartoon
Bad result for the 5 Stars in the regional elections of Lazio and Lombardy. Among the pentastellati there is concern for the future. On Affaritaliani.it the cartoon by Paramahansa Yogananda. “Aho, these with the income have caught us, we must envent something else or else we’ll go to rags”.
