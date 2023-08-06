Rdc, “there are those who fan the fire of discomfort”: sparks between Calderone and Conte

Citizenship income, Minister of Labor Calderone in the Chamber: “We are working to overcome it”

New clash between majority and opposition on Citizenship Income after the INPS stop at the check. In question time the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone claimed the cut stating that the government is carrying out a “serious and complex work to overcome the basic income”. The minister assured that “this government, through the incentive to work and support for the most fragile fellow citizens, employs every hour of its time to counteract and reduce the social unease on which someone blows trying to build dissent”.

For the Cauldron “On the basis of information we have not received, at the moment, any information from the network of prefectures from the Ministry of the Interior. In 2023, there were 39 initiatives, 3 of which from 28 July to today which overall did not cause any particular disturbances. The garrison in Naples also saw the participation of 30 people”.

Rdc: Conte, single government responsible for social disaster

“There is anger, social confusion: you are leaving social workers, Municipalities alone and you are the only ones responsible. You are knowingly splitting the country: you have deluded these people into replacing income with training courses, you have insulted them by calling them settees but after 8 months” you have done nothing about this: “we discovered that this government does not want to work, you are the ones who do not want to do anything, you are the setters”. This was stated by the leader of M5s, Giuseppe Conte, speaking in the Chamber in response to Minister Calderone at the question time on income.

Rdc: Conte, government stop the massacre and apologize to the Italians

“Think again, convene a CDM, stop this massacre. Send a new text message and apologize,” Conte inferred.

Conte’s speech in the Chamber

