Are you looking for information about Re-Lenderan Italian-Spanish platform that deals with real estate investments?

In today’s guide, as always, I will try to clarify the salient aspects of the platform, explaining to you how does it workwhat are his strengths and his advantagesThe disadvantages and how you can participate in the projects proposed by the platform.

A Note on Real Estate Crowdfunding: What is it?

Just to clarify our ideas, I’ll briefly explain what the real estate crowdfunding. As you probably know, this is a type of financing that offers individuals the opportunity to invest in properties with even very low figures – some platforms allow you to start with a minimum investment of only 50€.

Here are some of the main features:

The project is proposed on the online platform which allows investors to examine the main characteristics of the project itself, so as to decide whether they want to invest or not;

If the project collects the requested amount, the construction of the building starts. Otherwise, the money is returned to the investors;

Each project lasts more or less from 12 to 36 months. Investors receive monthly payment of an interest rate that has been pre-established, as well as obviously the return of the capital at the end of the construction of the property.

How does it work Re-Lender platform?

At this point we can dedicate ourselves specifically to the platform that is the protagonist of today’s guide: Re-Lender is a latest generation platform that works with the mechanism of lending crowdfundingfinancing construction companies in the implementation of construction projects.

The company’s headquarters are in Italy, specifically in Milan: we are talking about the first platform in the world of Retraining Crowfunding. This means that the collection of money finances industrial redevelopment projects, recovering old factories that are no longer in business or abandoned buildings, giving them new life and transforming them into museums, shops and supermarkets, schools, offices and so on.

In this way, many urban areas can be retrained in particular the suburbs or the old industrial areas integrated into the city context.

In this way, Re-Lender carries out a real work of value creation on the territory and on the community residing in these areas. Our country, moreover, is full of peripheral areas to be redeveloped and this can certainly be one of the winning ways to do it.

The types of redevelopment carried out by Re-Lender are may be. I’m going to list them here:

Re-convert: they are the reconversion projects of industrial areas to create new homes or commercial establishments;

they are the reconversion projects of industrial areas to create new homes or commercial establishments; Re-urban: these are urban reconversion projects, therefore dealing with abandoned and degraded urban areas;

these are urban reconversion projects, therefore dealing with abandoned and degraded urban areas; Re-build : in this case we are dealing with real estate reconversion and redevelopment projects;

: in this case we are dealing with real estate reconversion and redevelopment projects; Re-digital : they are digital transformation projects;

: they are digital transformation projects; Re-green : reconversion projects are carried out that have environmental sustainability as their main focus;

: reconversion projects are carried out that have environmental sustainability as their main focus; Re-start: these are corporate projects designed for Italian SMEs.

The project launch process

The process of launching a project is divided into 3 different phases:

Request analysis: this is the first phase, and it is the one in which companies apply for a loan and subsequently undergo an in-depth due diligence by the platform. After and before the collection, each company will then be assigned a score through Modefinance which will determine the interest rate for the lender;

this is the first phase, and it is the one in which companies apply for a loan and subsequently undergo an in-depth due diligence by the platform. After and before the collection, each company will then be assigned a score through Modefinance which will determine the interest rate for the lender; Collection: the projects that are validated with the selection process are then published with the aim of allowing users to lend through online collection. In this phase, therefore, the members can lend in favor of the applicants by indicating the amount they wish;

the projects that are validated with the selection process are then published with the aim of allowing users to lend through online collection. In this phase, therefore, the members can lend in favor of the applicants by indicating the amount they wish; Project development: finally, after completing the collection phase, the operation is formalized and the requesting company receives the funds. Conversely, lenders begin to accrue and receive interest according to the published amortization schedule.

How do you invest?

Re-Lender also offers very interesting prospects for small investors: with just €50 you can get interest of over 10% per annum, a sum that shouldn’t be underestimated if you’re approaching this type of investment.

The secondary market

Re-Lenderunlike other platforms, has recently introduced a very interesting feature: the secondary market.

In practice, through the “Lenders Notice Board”, you have the possibility of selling the shares of your investments to other investors even before expiry, exactly as is done on the stock exchange.

In my opinion it is certainly an advantageous fact because it makes your investment more liquid as it allows you to exit even before the time, if you find buyers, which is not at all obvious on sites of this type.

Commissions

As far as lenders are concerned, no commission is applied to them, while instead a variable commission is applied to the requesting companies according to the project, which is applied only in case of completion of the loan collection.

The taxation of earnings

When you can withdraw your profit from the account connected to your account, know that this amount will be declared in the tax return. How does this process work?

Interest should not be reported in the tax return: it is subject to a 26% taxation at source, as the platform and the payment institution act as withholding agent.

So we’ve seen what the platform is… Let’s see what Re-Lender isn’t.

Let’s clarify our ideas

First of all, it is not an investment fund, because nobody manages your money: in fact, the projects in which to invest are chosen by you personally.

Furthermore, it is not a timeshare, a reality that exists today but which involves exorbitant management costs and also clashes between investors, who are unlikely to return to the investment, recovering the costs.

When the building in which you invested through crowdfunding is finished, you will not be the owner: simply, the capital invested will be returned to you on the day the work is completed, plus interest.

Is Real Estate Crowdfunding worth it?

This mechanism has several advantages, because above all it allows you to know that you have invested in a concrete operation that will give rise to a house or a commercial activity. Secondly, it can represent an alternative to diversify one’s investment portfolio.

Another advantage is linked to the fact that the investment is minimal: the brick it has always attracted many savers, but not everyone can afford it. Buy a house it costs, we know it well.

However, Crowdfunding has also opened up new possibilities for those who want or are able to invest small capital.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Re-Lender

My opinion on the tools of real estate crowdfunding is good: it can be very stimulating to invest an amount in this way, for diversification the wallet. However I always recommend cautionHowever, these are operations which, even if controlled, are not guaranteed and therefore are risky.

If you want to give your investments a little sparkle, it can absolutely be a good solution to invest a small part of your savings in a stimulating way, just be prepared and aware of what you are doing and the possibilities you are facing.

Furthermore, leaving money in the bank, as we have seen, is not convenient. Finding ways to intelligently diversify is a move I recommend.

Conclusions

Re-Render agrees? As I said, it is certainly a platform full of potential: the crowdfunding mechanism is a good opportunity both for the entrepreneur with a project and for the investor.

However, I never tire of repeating it to you, I always advise you to differentiate, studying a rational way to invest your money.

The first step, if you are convinced, is to sign up and take a look at the active campaigns.

