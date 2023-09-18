Reactions from politicians – The banking colossus is standing: will the regulatory zeal now fizzle out? -News

Contents

The Federal Council is satisfied with how UBS plans to complete the takeover of CS. More critical tones are coming from parliament.

The Federal Council regrets that UBS will cut around 3,000 jobs in Switzerland alone. There are people behind every layoff, he says in writing. However, he does not expect any serious consequences for the labor market.

Regarding UBS’s now communicated plans, the Federal Council writes that they correspond to its original expectations. The Federal Council has always assumed that CS Switzerland will disappear from the market and be absorbed into UBS.

FDP President is disappointed

In parliament the reactions are more critical. FDP President Thierry Burkart is “of course disappointed”: “I would have liked CS Switzerland to be spun off and continued to operate independently. Also in the interests of SMEs and employees in this country.”

SP co-president Cédric Wermuth also adds in view of UBS’s exorbitant profit in the second quarter: “We can now see that CS was obviously in better condition than expected. It was purely a gift to UBS.”

Kick in the bourgeois shin

For Wermuth it would have made more sense to ensure that at least the Swiss part of the CS would have continued to exist. “Then you would have minimal competition today. Now we have the total dominance of a big bank that will have a massive influence on politics and economic policy.”

This statement is of course also an election campaign and a kick in the shin of the bourgeois parties that their enthusiasm for reform is already waning again. It also fits into this context that UBS also had contact with individual civil politicians on Thursday morning in order to be able to explain the figures that were now communicated first hand.

With the integration of CS into UBS, UBS will become even larger. So we have to tailor the regulation to a bank of this size.

So a question to the center, whose president Gerhard Pfister called for an equity ratio of 20 percent in the spring: Will the center stick with it? “We always said that we would wait for the results of the PUK,” replies parliamentary group leader Philipp Bregy. “Then we are completely open to clarifying all these questions. This also includes increasing equity capital.”

Like the center, the GLP also wants to wait for the report from the PUK parliamentary investigative commission next summer.

Bregy doesn’t see this as a delaying tactic. Rather, in view of UBS’s latest decision, he says: “With the integration of CS into UBS, UBS will become even larger. “We have to tailor the regulation to a bank of this size.”

A big bank that is too big?

But there are also bourgeois politicians who appear significantly more researching. For example, SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi: “The SVP is convinced: There should be no company in Switzerland that cannot go bankrupt and must be rescued by the state in any case.” That creates the wrong incentives. “That’s why we will insist that there will no longer be a Swiss ‘too big to fail’ bank in the future.”

Legend: It will be interesting to see in which direction the regulation will go. However, not much will happen until the PUK report next year. There are great fears that the pressure will have eased by then – and with it the political will will also decline. Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Aeschi almost sounds like SP co-president Wermuth here. He thinks the new UBS is too big for Switzerland. “The risks have increased because it has been completely clear since March: Switzerland will save every big bank. These managers have absolute freedom from risk: no matter what they do, the state pays in the end.” This sends a catastrophic signal, says Wermuth. “We will try to take countermeasures with appropriate regulations.”