Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

As I often do up here My businesseven today I come back to tell you about a savings product, namely the Escrow Account ExtraClick Of Extra Bank. Is it an advantageous product to deposit your money? Is it worth it, or should we think of some other tool?

I will tell you about it in this guide, dedicated precisely to the deposited account of Extra Banca! Keep reading!

This article talks about:

extrabank is a bank characterized by multi-ethnicity, which was born thanks to the union of people from all over the world, with the main purpose of helping anyone to realize their dreams through the provision of credit.

It is a very dynamic and flexible bank for foreigners, characterized by a multi-ethnic staff, characteristics that allow it to better respond to the needs of the increasingly globalized world we live in.

Indeed, the consultants of the institute in question respond in all languages, making the information accessible to anyone.

Here you can immediately discover the interests of the moment.

Is it safe to deposit with Extra Banca?

The answer is affirmative. In fact, deposit accounts represent one of the safest, albeit least profitable, savings and investment instruments. Where does this security come from?

I’ll explain it to you right away: deposits are protected by the Interbank Guarantee Fundwhich protects everyone’s savings in the event of bank failure, up to 100 thousand euros.

In addition to this, when evaluating where to deposit your money, you need to analyze another fact: the CET 1 Reason

AltroConsumo e Finanza has drawn up a ranking in recent months to identify the most solid banks, based on the Cet1 figure and the total capital ratio.

The best, with more than 400 points out of the maximum possible 1000 and a high rating which indicates a low risk of bail-in, was Banca Progetto, the only one with a score above 900 points.

Extra Banca fits into a very good position, given that CET1 and TCR (total capital ratio) both stand at 18.74%, recording an increase of 188 basis points compared to the figure observed as at 31 December 2020 equal to 16.86% .

Based on this data, I can say that this account is safe. But let’s get into details and let’s check out its features!

We looked at the first smattering, which focused more on banking. Let’s see now instead of just focusing on the deposit account online of Extrabanca, the best solution to easily manage your savings.

It is an online deposit account that allows you to obtain interest of up to 3.30% gross per annum, for constraints of 36 months. Furthermore, the possibility relating to the release is interesting, because if you need to release your sums in advance, you will not have to pay penalties and you will still be able to obtain an interesting remuneration.

In case you choose to keep instead free savings you can get the gross rate of 0.05% per annum.

L’stamp duty it will also be paid by the bank until 31 December 2023.

Some information

This account allows you to submit to constraint the sums withdrawn from your extraclick deposit account, undertaking not to withdraw until the agreed deadline. You can choose to open several restricted accounts at the same time, for the periods that are indicated in the information sheet at the time of the restriction. In case of early release Extrabanca, on the other hand, will be able to return the restricted amount, crediting you with both the relative amount and the accrued interest, which will obviously be calculated at the early release rate. The interests Now let’s see some more information on the escrow account. In particular, let’s see what the interests are. For completeness of information, I am attaching the screenshot directly to you information Sheet:

Account Fees

How much costa open and manage this account? I’ll show you with a screenshot taken directly from the leaflet.

Pay attention to the entry “stamp duty“: in this case it is charged to the bank, but this is not always the case, on the contrary! therefore, when choosing the deposit account into which you want to deposit your hard-earned savings, carefully consider who has to pay this fee!

Additional services offered by Banca Extra

Il advantage of this account is that it is an online tool, and therefore it can be managed entirely online.

With this account, you can manage your money when and how you want, 24/7, all online. The service is called Extrasmart and it is a very convenient and interesting possibility.

How to open it?

Let’s see how to open the extra click account to be able to enjoy its interest rates and allow our money to bear fruit.

It takes just 5 minutes, even if there is the snag of having to send the documentation online. Here are the steps to follow:

Fill out the online form; Print, sign and send the documentation by mail to Extrabanca; Make a first transfer from your current account, one euro is enough; Receive access credentials to your home banking and choose the time constraints that best suit your needs. You can establish bonds starting from €5,000 and you can activate all the bonds you want, up to a total of €200,000.

You must also indicate the information and details of your documents, remember to keep them handy!

My Business Opinions

Now that we have reviewed the features of this product, here are my thoughts on the ExtraClick account of Extrabancawhich has a series of advantages, starting from the interest rate of up to 3.25%, passing through the fact that the stamp duty is paid by the bank.

When is this account right for you?

If you want to tie up your money with the awareness of being able to obtain a good yield, the current offer allows you to take advantage of a gross interest rate of up to 3.25% on the sums deposited for at least 18 months.

It is also particularly suitable for those who are foreigners and need assistance in their mother tongue, to be sure of being followed in the best possible way.

When is it not for you?

The account is an online account, so not good if you’re not tech savvy, then this solution may not be for you.

It is also not suitable for you if you think you may need to release your money before the bond expires, as the attractiveness of the interest rate drops considerably.

Conclusions

We have seen together the most complete review on the web of the Extra Click deposit account, analyzing its costs, advantages, disadvantages and the procedure to follow for opening it.

Especially if you need assistance in other languages, conto click is for you, but if you need to release ahead of time, you could consider other options, perhaps opting for banks that offer the same or similar interest rate.

If you are looking for a traditional deposit account, therefore, you should look elsewhere and evaluate the offers of other banks and you can do so thanks to the free service TOP Deposit Account.

Con TOP Deposit Account you have a complete overview of all the offers that can be subscribed to right now in Italy, quickly find the most suitable account for you.

Useful Resources

If you’ve come here because you’re looking for advice for investing your money and you want to understand how to operate at its best, I suggest you start from these thematic paths I’ve written for you:

Good continuation.