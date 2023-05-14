“Ready for new acquisitions, but lack of professionalism for cyber security”

Lack of cyber security skills

“We went from less than 50 to around 500 employees in just a few years. And do you know what our main challenge is? The ability to constantly find the right professionals to develop and improve products. We focus a lot on internal training, the problem is that, once trained, we sometimes lose these young people because they are attracted by the higher wages they receive abroad, due to the “net” difference due to the cost of labor, and by the possibility that our competitors give them to work, even completely, remotely. Some people have moved on to important foreign realities, while remaining in Italy in “full remote” mode. Due to our organizational methods and the sensitivity of the activities carried out, we are able to guarantee it only partially with smart working”

Emanuele Galtieri, the CEO of Cy4Gate, retraces the stages of growth that from the listing in 2020 to today have led the group, acquisition after acquisition and hiring after hiring, to become one of the Italian leaders in the cyber security sector. A globally strategic sector. Because defending companies and public administrations from cyber attacks will become more and more an added value also from an industrial point of view. To keep up with competitors and i threat actorsHowever, important and continuous investments in technology and adequate skills are needed.

So back to the shortage of available talent in the cyber security market. For a company like yours, in which the development of proprietary technologies and solutions is a strategic asset, what are you looking for?

“We are especially looking for software developers with a specific focus on cybersecurity, a complex and very dynamic domain with a high obsolescence rate which makes it difficult and very demanding to always keep up with technological evolution. Alongside these figures are also the back-end and front-end developers who essentially create the interface between the machine and the man who must use it. This interface must be as simple as possible, because “man” must be facilitated in doing what the software, already intrinsically complex, makes available to him so that he can take full advantage of it”.

And do you find them?

“It is not easy to find such resources, so we decided to invest in very practical training using our cyber labs. The point is that some of the people we train leave looking not only for an improvement in wages but also for a work-life balance extremely flexible, which generates a turnover, not only for us but in the entire high-tech sector, which the company manages with the creation of a serene work environment and a challenging but at the same time rewarding professional context”.

Does Italy take cybersecurity lightly?

“Good question. First of all, it must be said that in recent years things have definitely changed and that the creation of the National Cyber ​​Security Agency underlines this. Then of course, the fact that our entrepreneurial fabric is made up of about 80% of small and medium-sized enterprises does not help, or rather exposes the ecosystem to intrinsic risks deriving from the nature of the companies that make it up: one among many is the low awareness in cyber matters. Just as the gap that we have accumulated over the years compared to France and Germany, not to mention the United States and Israel, does not help. At the moment, however, more and more companies are realizing that spending on cybersecurity represents an important long-term investment and should not be considered a cost”.

How do you recover ground?

“Understanding where we are going. Today the supply chain can represent the weak link in the chain for large industrial companies usually structured to protect themselves. The latter make use of the supply chains of SMEs, which are global and difficult to control from a cybernetic point of view. They can become the easy vehicle for attacks on the realities to which they offer their products and services”.

So?

“So we need to create a system to support the supply chains in the meantime in creating awareness on the subject and then to lead them towards paths that lead them to fortify the cybernetic perimeter of the company, thinking of certification mechanisms in the absence of which one is not admitted to the supplier register, taking into due consideration that these are still SMEs which must be asked for what is in their effective capacity”.

And in the Italian system, how are you moving?

“The Italian entrepreneurial fabric, by its nature made up of small realities, faces a theme of limited availability of economic resources and technical skills to deploy. The efforts of companies in the sector must go in the direction of making protection accessible to our SMEs as well. For example, we provide support with our technologies, the cyber security service providers (so-called MSSPs) who in turn provide cybersecurity “as a service” to several SMEs at reasonable economic values, which in this way can reduce the economic burden of investment”.

What did going public in 2020 mean to you?

“A lot of things. The quotation has given us the opportunity to raise the financial resources necessary to grow and in fact we have gone, also through some acquisitions, from a staff of 40 to 500 people. We have become a multinational that also has offices and interests in Spain and France and we have had a strong divisibility boost that is certainly complementary to the marketing activities and investments that aim to consolidate and strengthen the brand”.

In fact, you asked to upgrade to the Star.

“We have asked to switch to the Star and we should soon be admitted to the new market”.

Evidence that the cybermarket is not closed yet… Is there room for other M&A operations?

“M&A, alongside organic growth, remains an integral part of our strategy. We continue to analyze target companies that are in line with our vision of growing as producers of enabling technologies in the cybersecurity segment with a specific focus on Italy and Europe”.