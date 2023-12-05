Ready to Ask for a Salary Raise? Here Are the Tips You Need

In America, over 6 million people are currently unemployed, so if you have a job, that is a big deal. With about 37.9 million living in poverty as of 2022, having a steady source of income ensures financial security. But getting a job is only the first step. Once you’ve secured a job, after a while, you may begin to desire higher pay, worrying that you do more work than what you’re being paid or that your qualifications far outweigh your salary.

If that’s the case, you’re not alone: About 41 percent of workers in America share your worry. That’s almost half the working population. But since it’s not easy to quit your job and get a better one, asking for a raise is likely your best option.

However, asking for a raise comes with its unique challenges. You might fear rejection or worry that asking for higher pay may affect your relationship with your boss. Some people might even be overwhelmed by imposter syndrome, feeling undeserving of higher compensation. But in today’s competitive job market, it is important to advocate for yourself.

In this article, we will offer you some advice on how to go about negotiating a salary increase with your boss, starting with three tips learned from poker players.

3 Tips from Poker Pros

If there’s one thing about poker, it is that it’s a game of strategy. Every poker expert knows you don’t just jump into a new move; you must consider it carefully and critically outline a plan of action. The same thing applies when you are asking for a raise. With these few poker tips that are always useful, you stand a chance of getting a positive response.

The Importance of Timing – In poker, timing is key. Every poker player knows that you can’t bet too quickly or slowly lest you give your opponents information about your hand. You have to bid your time patiently and strike only when it’s best. The same thing goes for asking for a raise. Your timing might very well determine the result of your endeavor. For example, you don’t want to make your move when business is not doing so well or right after you’ve received a query. It’s usually best to make your move when things are going well, like after a glowing performance review or after a promotion.

Negotiate with Confidence – The importance of this cannot be overstressed. Just as poker experts can convince their opponents that they have a strong hand with a confident bluff, so can you convince your employer that you deserve a raise if you approach the subject confidently. It might help to highlight your achievements and the positive impacts you have made in the company so your boss knows you're aware of your value.

Know When to Fold – A poker expert might bluff when they deem it the best course of action, but they also know when to fold when the game is not going as planned. Knowing when to fold is a smart move because it prevents you from making damning losses. If your negotiation is not going well with your boss, it's best to graciously back out while preserving goodwill. This can save your job. After all, you don't want to go from low salary to no salary.

Other Tips

But other than poker tips, other important tips can aid you in your quest for higher pay. Some of these are as follows:

Research Salary Trends

Requesting a meeting with your employer to ask for a raise without first researching the pay trend for your job description is like driving blind on a highway. You are very likely to crash and burn. If you don’t know the salary trends for your job, you won’t know how much of a raise to request. You could shoot yourself in the leg by asking for too little or upset your employer by asking for too much. Note that 3 – 5 percent is averagely considered a reasonable pay increase.

Prepare What to Say

If you’ve researched and made all your decisions, the next step is to approach your employer. But you shouldn’t do this without first preparing what to say. What you say can make or mar your proposal. Remember to be polite and official. You may want to start with an opener that clearly states the purpose of the meeting, then follow up with the specifics of how much increase you’d like and why.

Also, be ready for questions. Your employer might want to follow up on some points you’ve raised during your presentation or even negotiate. Before the meeting, imagine likely questions and prepare adequate answers to them.

Asking for a pay raise doesn’t have to be daunting. As discussed above, it’s best to approach it with strategy, like a poker player. Do your research and plan your proposal. We wish you good luck in your quest!