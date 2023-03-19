The former school friends have become work colleagues over time. Courtesy of Aria Khosravi and Alan Blue

Aria Khosravi and Alan Blue met in high school. The two school friends who later became entrepreneurs and bought real estate together were never the best students.

Khosravi completed his degree in five years – his GPA GPA was 1.9. In Germany, that would be comparable to a grade of 3.3. The later real estate entrepreneur notes that “we were quite creative, even though we weren’t particularly good students”.

It was only at Colorado State University that the two entrepreneurs were able to use their creativity for the first time. When they lived in a four-person flat share, they wrote a check to their landlord every month. They wondered why they should pay someone else money for the apartment when they could own a property themselves.

Blue recalls, “we came up with the idea of ​​buying a house and letting some friends move in.”

So then Blue and Khosravi bought their first property – many more followed. Former school friends became business partners, initially with many bad deals that cost them thousands of dollars. Eventually, they built a seven-figure real estate business, according to documents viewed by Insider. Along the way, the entrepreneurs opened a shisha lounge and bar before turning their full attention to real estate in 2019.

“Alan and I are not your typical success story,” says Khosravi. “We don’t come from rich families and we weren’t born into the business. Also, we didn’t start with a trust fund or a nest egg or anything.”

By pooling their savings, the school friends bought their first property

Khosravi and Blue were determined to get into real estate. So they started saving for a down payment.

Blue got a job at a day care center where he worked from 6:30am to )am and then again from 3:30pm to 6pm. Khosravi, in turn, got a part-time job in administration at Farmers Insurance.

The realtors showed Blue and Khosravi many houses, but the entrepreneurs found their first property on their own.

“We went to the homeowner and just knocked on the door,” Khosravi recalls. “We were in there for 10-15 minutes and we were like, ‘This looks good. And the price was right, too.’”