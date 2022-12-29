Home Business Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price of homes in Italy
Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price of homes in Italy

Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price of homes in Italy

The prices of used houses in Italy have marked a

increase of 1.2% during 2022 reaching the average value of 1,843 euros, compared to 1,821 euros last year. Considering the quarterly change, prices increased by 2% in the last part of the year. This is stated in the latest report by idealista, the leading real estate portal

for technological development in Italy.

According to Vincenzo De Tommaso, Head of the Research Department of idealista: “2023 will be conditioned by economic instability and uncertainty due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,

the energy crisis, the increase in the price of raw materials and galloping inflation, with many

potential buyers who will have to postpone the purchase of the house”.

