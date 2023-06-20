Home » Real estate, 2023 “black” year for mortgages and sales: drop of 10%
Business

Real estate, 2023 “black” year for mortgages and sales: drop of 10%

by admin
Real estate, 2023 “black” year for mortgages and sales: drop of 10%

Real estate, alarm for mortgages and sales: black shirt for Milan, Verona and Rome

On the front of real estate market il 2023 promises a downturn year. This was announced by the National Council of Notaries, according to which at the end of the current year the sales of residential buildings will undergo a 10.7% drop compared to the same period of 2022, with a diversified trend across the territory. Not surprisingly, already the first two months of 2023 saw a nationwide drop of 2,7%.

To present positive changes are cities such as Turin (+3.26%), Bologna (+2.88%), Bari (+1.14%) and Palermo (+2.11%) while the contractions they are recorded in cities such as Milan (-3.74%), Verona (-1.45%), Rome (-2.09%), Florence (-5.28%), Naples (-14.9%). The sample shows a drop in all cities trades in February 2023, except in Turin where transactions are even higher than in January. In the same period of the year, on the mortgage front, there was a average drop of 23.56%much higher than the decline in real estate transactions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  "Landings almost halved in May. Continue with the agreements with Libya-Tunisia"

You may also like

Pd, Elly Schlein is still losing pieces: the...

Water Rhythm Wuzhong Zizai Jinhua Wuzhong Jiayue Wanda...

Save legally and easily: these are the tax...

Capalbio, the radical chic of the Left ready...

VW vs. Tesla: New battery cell should make...

Airbus: maxi order of 500 aircraft for IndiGo

Longchen Technology: Focusing on BOPP film materials, increasing...

Interview with Eko Fresh: “Supply Turkey is still...

already available 280 million of the Pnrr

Deutsche Bahn wants to reduce delays with AI

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy