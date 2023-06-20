Real estate, 2023 “black” year for mortgages and sales: drop of 10%

Real estate, alarm for mortgages and sales: black shirt for Milan, Verona and Rome

On the front of real estate market il 2023 promises a downturn year. This was announced by the National Council of Notaries, according to which at the end of the current year the sales of residential buildings will undergo a 10.7% drop compared to the same period of 2022, with a diversified trend across the territory. Not surprisingly, already the first two months of 2023 saw a nationwide drop of 2,7%.

To present positive changes are cities such as Turin (+3.26%), Bologna (+2.88%), Bari (+1.14%) and Palermo (+2.11%) while the contractions they are recorded in cities such as Milan (-3.74%), Verona (-1.45%), Rome (-2.09%), Florence (-5.28%), Naples (-14.9%). The sample shows a drop in all cities trades in February 2023, except in Turin where transactions are even higher than in January. In the same period of the year, on the mortgage front, there was a average drop of 23.56%much higher than the decline in real estate transactions.

