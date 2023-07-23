Real estate: between boom and crash

Between boom and crash: This is how everything will be fine, this is how it can go wrong

Recently there has been surprisingly good news about inflation and real estate prices. Nevertheless, it is too early to give the all-clear: Uncertainty is exceptionally high.

House Prices: How Fast Are They Falling?

What was recently reported from the USA already sounded like the final victory over inflation. The year-on-year price increase in June was significantly lower than in the previous months. And the price increase compared to the previous month was very small: If things went on like this for a year, inflation would already be below 2 percent – i.e. below the target value of the US Federal Reserve.

