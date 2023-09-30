Real Estate Brokerage Agencies in Beijing Lower Fees, Will Other First-Tier Cities Follow?

Beijing Lianjia Lowers Real Estate Brokerage Service Fees, Will Other Cities Follow Suit?

On April 27th, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the State Administration for Market Regulation jointly issued the “Opinions on Regulating Real Estate Brokerage Services”, which called for real estate brokerage institutions to reduce housing sales and leasing brokerage service fees and implement a tiered pricing system. In response, Beijing Lianjia became the first agency to adjust its fees, lowering its real estate brokerage service fee from 2.7% to 2% of the total house transaction price.

The adjustment means that both the buyer and the seller will bear 1% of the agency fee. This move by Beijing Lianjia has sparked curiosity about whether other first-tier cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen will follow suit.

According to a report from the Beijing Daily, Shanghai and Shenzhen have not yet adjusted their agency fees, but some organizations have stated that they are considering internal plans. While agencies in Shanghai have said that they have no immediate plans to adjust their rates, insiders from leading intermediary agencies in the city have mentioned that they are studying the policy and making internal adjustments to comply with the regulations.

In Shanghai, the current intermediary fee for second-hand housing sales is usually 3% of the transaction price, with the buyer paying 2% and the seller paying 1%. However, there are variations in intermediary fee rates among different brokerage institutions. Discounts are often offered based on factors such as customer requirements and target prices. While the industry standard charges 2% for clients and 1% for owners, negotiation room exists, and agency fees can sometimes be as low as 1.6% to 1.7%.

Similar to Shanghai, the situation in Shenzhen remains unchanged as of now. The charging standard in Shenzhen is 3% of the transaction price of the house, and charges can be negotiated between the buyer and the seller. Insiders from several real estate agencies have stated that Shenzhen currently has no plans to adjust its agency rates.

Beijing Lianjia’s fee reduction is expected to have a positive impact on the market by helping improve market circulation and the efficiency of real estate transactions. The new charging model, which involves sharing the agency fees between the buyer and the seller, may lead to changes in Beijing’s second-hand housing agency fees. This move could benefit homebuyers and potentially reduce the cost of purchasing a house.

It remains to be seen if other cities will follow Beijing’s lead in reducing agency fees. The market is waiting to see if Shanghai and Shenzhen will also respond to the regulations and adjust their rates accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article has been sourced from The Paper. The author of the article is Ji Simin. The content published is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to make independent decisions at their own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

