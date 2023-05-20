Real estate – City Day wants more support for protection against heat waves

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The municipalities are demanding more help from the federal and state governments in order to be able to arm themselves more effectively against the heat waves that are occurring more and more frequently. The chief executive of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition) that the federal and state governments expected heat action plans by 2025.

“As sensible as that is – for this ambitious schedule, the cities need more support for the implementation on site.” Significant human and financial resources are required. A heat action plan “must not become a paper tiger and disappear in a drawer. Ultimately, we also need sufficient funds from the federal and state governments to implement it.” It would also be helpful “to have a central office at the federal level that advises the municipalities,” said Dedy. The municipalities have already provided cooling with more trees, plants and water areas in the city area. “We set up drinking fountains, keep fresh air corridors free, and have facades and roofs greened.” Nevertheless, there is still a lot to be done on the subject of heat protection, according to the managing director. The City Day recently passed a corresponding position paper.

